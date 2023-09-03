In pictures: Pooches take the lead at Tayport dog show to celebrate Scotties By The Sea launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

In pictures: Pooches take the lead at Tayport dog show to celebrate Scotties By The Sea launch

Our photographer went along to the Larick Centre's novelty dog show to capture some of the cutest pups around.

Fest fancy dress winners Diane Colville and bearded collie Archie , 8, from Tayport, with the Tayport Scottie sculpture. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fest fancy dress winners Diane Colville and bearded collie Archie , 8, from Tayport, with the Tayport Scottie sculpture. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Pups were on parade in Tayport on Saturday as the village celebrated the arrival of Scotties By The Sea.

The Larick Centre organised a novelty dog show in the shadow of its giant Scottie sculpture.

And families turned out in force to show off their pets in the hope of a prize.

Fergus the six-month-old poodle, owned by May Auchterlonie from St Andrews, was crowned cutest puppy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Categories included cutest puppy, best golden oldie, scruffiest doggie and most appealing eyes.

Owners were also invited to bring pooches in fancy dress or perform tricks.

And our photographer was there to capture some of the action.

Saturday’s event was one of a series of dog-related activities organised by the centre during the 10-week Scotties By The Sea trail.

The programme, dubbed TayPup Fest, also includes a Maggie’s Mutt Strutt to raise money for Maggie’s Centres.

Art with a Scottie theme, dog treats and dog-themed treats for humans are also on offer.

The Scotties By The Sea sculpture trail, which launched on Friday, sees 30 giant Scottie dog sculptures dotted around north Fife communities.

People can follow the trail on a map, which can be downloaded from the Scotties By The Sea app.

Here are some of the best pictures from Saturday’s dog show.

Monty the 13-month-old Cocker Spaniel had the waggiest tail. He is pictured with owner Clarisse Marriott from Dundee., Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Zoe Feist from Tayport with golden retriever Nina who won best trick. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Tayport dog show
A very patient pooch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Bonnie the 13-year-old Collie Cross was best golden oldie. She is pictured with the Morrison family, Alan, Luke, 9, Michelle and Jude, 6, from Tayport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Tayport dog show
Seven-year-old Poppy Barton Coutts, from Tayport, with her shih tzu schnauzer mix Bonnie during the best fancy dressed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Tayport dog show included many pets. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lots of people turned out to the Tayport dog show at the Larick Centre Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Some of the dogs were happy to perform tricks.Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Rennie the red fox lab in fancy dress, with owner Lucy Dobson, 11, from Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Cute puppy Fergus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Scruffiest Doggie winner was parson jack russell, Ted, pictured with six-year-old Owen Feist from Tayport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
This wee one is raring to go. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

More from Fife

John Gough (Great Britain and Ireland) tees off on the 18th. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Gallery: Spectators out in force in Fife sun for Walker Cup
Ryan Dollan is believed to have visited the Glenrothes area. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Dunfermline boy, 15, last seen in the Glenrothes area
A general view of Oriel Road in Kirkcaldy
Emergency services attend four-vehicle crash on busy Kirkcaldy road
Yasir Butt.
Fife delivery driver sentenced for Alton Towers domestic abuse
Some of the Scotties by the Sea artists together with project manager Jane Kennedy (far right top row) and artist coordinator Rio Moore (far right bottom row).
Scotties by the Sea: What inspired the artists on the St Andrews coastal trail?
Historian Leonard Low with the document from Sir James Kinloch to his son on Tayside. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife author investigates how Perthshire Jacobite rebel outwitted government
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. SEVEN preview Picture shows; Inez and Annie with Carol and Hedda. Riksteatern. Supplied by Annie McCormack Date; 2011
'Meryl Streep played my mum': Kinross charity boss recalls growing up with 'firebrand' activist…
Steps in Kirkcaldy were vandalised in first Rangers and then Celtic colours. Image: Supplied.
Fife steps at centre of 'disgusting' Old Firm paint war
Tayport Primary pupils Sebastian, Penelope, Sadie and Freya give the Larick Centre's Scottish their seal of approval.
Excitement as North East Fife communities welcome the pawesome Scotties By The Sea trail
Outwith Festival returns to Dunfermline next week.
Free bus travel offer for Dunfermline's Outwith Festival audiences

Conversation