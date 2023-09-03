Fife In pictures: Pooches take the lead at Tayport dog show to celebrate Scotties By The Sea launch Our photographer went along to the Larick Centre's novelty dog show to capture some of the cutest pups around. Fest fancy dress winners Diane Colville and bearded collie Archie , 8, from Tayport, with the Tayport Scottie sculpture. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender September 3 2023, 1.12pm Share In pictures: Pooches take the lead at Tayport dog show to celebrate Scotties By The Sea launch Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4694539/in-pictures-pooches-take-the-lead-at-tayport-dog-show-to-celebrate-scotties-by-the-sea-launch/ Copy Link 0 comment Pups were on parade in Tayport on Saturday as the village celebrated the arrival of Scotties By The Sea. The Larick Centre organised a novelty dog show in the shadow of its giant Scottie sculpture. And families turned out in force to show off their pets in the hope of a prize. Fergus the six-month-old poodle, owned by May Auchterlonie from St Andrews, was crowned cutest puppy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Categories included cutest puppy, best golden oldie, scruffiest doggie and most appealing eyes. Owners were also invited to bring pooches in fancy dress or perform tricks. And our photographer was there to capture some of the action. Saturday’s event was one of a series of dog-related activities organised by the centre during the 10-week Scotties By The Sea trail. The programme, dubbed TayPup Fest, also includes a Maggie’s Mutt Strutt to raise money for Maggie’s Centres. Art with a Scottie theme, dog treats and dog-themed treats for humans are also on offer. The Scotties By The Sea sculpture trail, which launched on Friday, sees 30 giant Scottie dog sculptures dotted around north Fife communities. People can follow the trail on a map, which can be downloaded from the Scotties By The Sea app. Here are some of the best pictures from Saturday’s dog show. Monty the 13-month-old Cocker Spaniel had the waggiest tail. He is pictured with owner Clarisse Marriott from Dundee., Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Zoe Feist from Tayport with golden retriever Nina who won best trick. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. A very patient pooch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Bonnie the 13-year-old Collie Cross was best golden oldie. She is pictured with the Morrison family, Alan, Luke, 9, Michelle and Jude, 6, from Tayport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Seven-year-old Poppy Barton Coutts, from Tayport, with her shih tzu schnauzer mix Bonnie during the best fancy dressed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The Tayport dog show included many pets. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Lots of people turned out to the Tayport dog show at the Larick Centre Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Some of the dogs were happy to perform tricks.Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Rennie the red fox lab in fancy dress, with owner Lucy Dobson, 11, from Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Cute puppy Fergus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Scruffiest Doggie winner was parson jack russell, Ted, pictured with six-year-old Owen Feist from Tayport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson This wee one is raring to go. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
