In pictures: Pooches take the lead at Tayport dog show to celebrate Scotties By The Sea launch

Pups were on parade in Tayport on Saturday as the village celebrated the arrival of Scotties By The Sea.

The Larick Centre organised a novelty dog show in the shadow of its giant Scottie sculpture.

And families turned out in force to show off their pets in the hope of a prize.

Categories included cutest puppy, best golden oldie, scruffiest doggie and most appealing eyes.

Owners were also invited to bring pooches in fancy dress or perform tricks.

And our photographer was there to capture some of the action.

Saturday’s event was one of a series of dog-related activities organised by the centre during the 10-week Scotties By The Sea trail.

The programme, dubbed TayPup Fest, also includes a Maggie’s Mutt Strutt to raise money for Maggie’s Centres.

Art with a Scottie theme, dog treats and dog-themed treats for humans are also on offer.

The Scotties By The Sea sculpture trail, which launched on Friday, sees 30 giant Scottie dog sculptures dotted around north Fife communities.

People can follow the trail on a map, which can be downloaded from the Scotties By The Sea app.

Here are some of the best pictures from Saturday’s dog show.