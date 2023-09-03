WWE legend set for Dundee return at local wrestling show

A WWE legend is getting ready to return to Dundee as part of a local wrestling show.

“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, will enter the squared circle for Scottish Wrestling Entertainment’s (SWE) November showcase.

SWE are celebrating two decades in the business at their Hell for Lycra XX event, taking place at the Bonar Hall over two days.

WWE Hall of Famer, Ted, is expected to be a huge draw for grappling fans across Courier country.

The retired American wrestler is a household name, after feuds Hulk Hogan and “Macho Man” Randy Savage during the 80s and 90s.

Ted – who is also an ordained minister – is no stranger to Dundee.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion helped local couple, Wayne and Vicky Reilly tie the knot during a previous visit in 2016.

Although it’s expected only wrestling bells will be tolling this time, SWE promised fans a chance to “witness history in the making”.

The company have a reputation of drawing some of WWE’s top stars to their shows.

Stars including Yoshihiro Tajiri and former wrestling woman’s champion,Chyna, have appeared on previous fight cards.

Ahead of the upcoming event the local wrestling outfit are promising more “exciting announcements“.

Early bird tickets are on sale now, with ringside seats costing fans £41 to attend on November 18 and 19.