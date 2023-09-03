WWE legend set for Dundee return at local wrestling show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

WWE legend set for Dundee return at local wrestling show

The WWE star helped a Dundee couple tie the knot during a previous visit.

By James Simpson
"The Million Dollar Man'' Ted DiBiase is returning to Dundee in November.
A WWE legend is getting ready to return to Dundee as part of a local wrestling show.

“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, will enter the squared circle for Scottish Wrestling Entertainment’s (SWE) November showcase.

SWE are celebrating two decades in the business at their Hell for Lycra XX event, taking place at the Bonar Hall over two days.

WWE Hall of Famer, Ted, is expected to be a huge draw for grappling fans across Courier country.

The retired American wrestler is a household name, after feuds Hulk Hogan and “Macho Man” Randy Savage during the 80s and 90s.

Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase with groom Wayne Reilly and bride Vicky Nugent.

Ted – who is also an ordained minister – is no stranger to Dundee.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion helped local couple, Wayne and Vicky Reilly tie the knot during a previous visit in 2016.

Although it’s expected only wrestling bells will be tolling this time, SWE promised fans a chance to “witness history in the making”.

The company have a reputation of drawing some of WWE’s top stars to their shows.

Stars including Yoshihiro Tajiri and former wrestling woman’s champion,Chyna, have appeared on previous fight cards.

Ahead of the upcoming event the local wrestling outfit are promising more “exciting announcements“.

Early bird tickets are on sale now, with ringside seats costing fans £41 to attend on  November 18 and 19.

