Man and woman taken to separate hospitals after Glenrothes crash

Two drivers have been taken to separate hospitals after a crash on the B9130 Blackwood Road in Glenrothes.

Both casualties came after a collision between a grey Volkswagen Golf and a grey BMW 1 series at around 4.50pm on Saturday.

The 42-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment to injuries sustained in the collision.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old female driver of the BMW was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Her injuries are serious but not considered life-threatening.

Emergency services closed the road until around 9pm to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Appeal for dashcam footage of B9130 Blackwood Road crash

Police Scotland is now appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, of the road policing unit said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this crash are ongoing. I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area on Saturday afternoon.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2799 of Saturday September 2.”