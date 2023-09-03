‘I’m just glad he’s alive’: Fife mum’s horror after son, 5, suffers fractured skull after being hit by car

The parent of a five-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Fife has thanked the community for their support as he recovers in hospital after suffering a fractured skull.

Brodie Currie is now in a stable condition after the incident, which took place on Bank Place in Leslie.

His mum, Rachel, told The Courier: “He’s currently in the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh with a fracture to the skull and bruises.

“He has had his good days and bad days, last night he was given morphine to cope with the pain.”

Rachel was not in the area at the time of the crash and has paid tribute to the phenomenal support from locals at the scene.

She said: “When Brodie got hit, the people that were there stayed with him until I turned up.

“They kept Brodie calm, as well as keeping myself and my parents as calm as we could.

“They made sure that everything was okay and that Brodie was conscious and breathing and didn’t move.

“One of the mums whose little boy is Brodie’s friend phoned the ambulance and dealt with them when I was with Brodie.

“There were so many kids, including my oldest Carter, that witnessed it and were in hysterics.”

The community shares well wishes

Rachel thanked the local community for their messages of support after the incident, which happened at about 7pm on Friday.

She said: “They’ve been amazing, so many people that I don’t even know have sent Brodie their well wishes.

“His close friends and family are saying they miss his cheekiness in the street and that things feel weird without him. He’s such a loved little boy, more than I’ve ever known.

“I honestly can’t thank everyone enough, including his nursery and primary teachers who have checked in and shared their sadness at hearing the news.

“I’m just glad he’s alive, as the outcome could have been a lot worse.

“I just can’t wait to get my little boy home and back to a semi-normal life again.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.