Home News Fife

Video: Former Kirkcaldy nightclub engulfed in smoke after latest blaze

Firefighters were called to the venue shortly before 3pm on Sunday.

By James Simpson

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the former Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy.

Crews were mobilised to Hunter Street shortly before 3pm on Sunday as smoke began belching from the venue.

A cordon has been erected around the former nighttime haunt after the latest blaze at the location.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service mobilised two appliances to the scene initially.

Firefighters tackling the blaze at the former Kitty’s venue. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews remain in attendance.

Police Scotland are advising local residents to keep windows and doors closed as local road closures have been put in place.

Kitty’s closed as a nightclub in 2019.

In December last year, plans by Hunter Street Properties Ltd to turn the building into flats were approved by Fife Council.

However, no work has taken place due to spiralling costs and the property has been put up for sale as a nightclub or redevelopment opportunity.

The plans for the flats have been formally withdrawn.

