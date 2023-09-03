GALLERY: Paws at the Palace sets tails wagging at Scone

Every dog had its day on Sunday when Paws at the Palace shone a spotlight on man’s best friend.

The annual gathering at Scone Palace featured all kinds of doggy fun and games, parades of different breeds, agility classes and demonstrations.

Large crowds turned out from across Perthshire and beyond to enjoy activities, including flyball, gundog displays and dog training tips.

A wide variety of stalls were set out, selling food (for dogs and humans) and various canine accessories.

And a number of charities took the opportunity to spread the word about the support they provide to animals in need.

Paws at the Palace follows in a proud tradition

Paws at the Palace organisers say the Scone landmark has a long and proud association with dogs.

The Earls of Mansefield and their families have had many dogs over the years, including Pekinese, Labradors, Jack Russells and Norfolk terriers.

Little wonder then that it’s the perfect venue for Perthshire’s favourite doggy day out.