Home News Perth & Kinross

GALLERY: Paws at the Palace sets tails wagging at Scone

Dogs in all shapes and sizes brought their two-legged friends along to Scone Palace for the annual Paws at the Palace celebration

By Morag Lindsay
two small children with black and white spaniel at Paws at the Palace.
Henry, 6, and Eleanor, 4, travelled all the way from Kirkcaldy so spaniel Finlay could enjoy Paws at the Palace. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Every dog had its day on Sunday when Paws at the Palace shone a spotlight on man’s best friend.

The annual gathering at Scone Palace featured all kinds of doggy fun and games, parades of different breeds, agility classes and demonstrations.

Large crowds turned out from across Perthshire and beyond to enjoy activities, including flyball, gundog displays and dog training tips.

A wide variety of stalls were set out, selling food (for dogs and humans) and various canine accessories.

And a number of charities took the opportunity to spread the word about the support they provide to animals in need.

Paws at the Palace follows in a proud tradition

Paws at the Palace organisers say the Scone landmark has a long and proud association with dogs.

The Earls of Mansefield and their families have had many dogs over the years, including Pekinese, Labradors, Jack Russells and Norfolk terriers.

Little wonder then that it’s the perfect venue for Perthshire’s favourite doggy day out.

Liz Proudfoot and Louise Saunders walking with miniature Shetland collies in front of Scone Palace.
Sheltie lovers Liz Proudfoot, holding Blake, and Louise Saunders with (left to right) Blaze, Tally and Tina at Paws at the Palace. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dina Brown running alongside a black and white spaniel as it leaps through a hope at Paws at the Palace.
Dina Brown from Fair City Dog Training Club with spaniel Cara, 2, demonstrating agility. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crowds of people and dogs walking past stalls at paws at the Palace.
The sunshine brought the crowds out to Paws at the Palace. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Moira Campbell kneeling beside a tall white Borzoi dog at Paws at the Palace.
Banjo the Borzoi was a regal winner in the best male dog section. He’s pictured here with owner Moira Campbell, from Cowdenbeath. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two girls with fox red Labrador, with matching fox red face paint and black noses.
Charlotte, 6, and Lucy, 9, are so fond of Penny, the fox red Lab, that they got their faces painted to match. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Black and white spaniel trotting over agility obstacle in front of Scone Palace.
Scone Palace provides a stunning backdrop as Cara, the spaniel, shows what she’s made of. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crowds walking past stalls at Paws at the Palace inside the Scone Palace gates.
Paws at the palace stallholders offered everything a dog could ask for. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman offering small brown terrier a bowl of water in front of Scone Palace.
It’s thirsty work looking this cute. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Black and white collie running between poles on dog agility course.
Scout, 4, owned by Moira Christie from Scone, dazzled as part of the Fair City Dog Training Club demonstration. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

