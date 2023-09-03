Firefighters tackling woodland blaze near Birkhill Park

Firefighters were scrambled to a woodland blaze near Birkhill Park.

Three appliances were drafted to the scene, shortly after 4.30pm on Sunday.

Smoke engulfed the local area, near Dronley Road.

Locals claimed bales of hay at neighbouring farmland were reportedly ablaze before the fire spread to the trees.

Firefighters remain at the scene as crews continue to dampen the area with water.

‘Smoke swept across the park’

One local man said it was “fortunate” it didn’t spread further as the area was covered in smoke.

He said: “There is still a strong smell of smoke.

“The smoke swept across the park at the height of the incident.

“I saw the firies in the farmers field and they were pouring water at the trees near the football pitch.

“There wasn’t any sort of wider threat to the public, It’s fortunate it didn’t spread any further.

“The fire service have done brilliantly to contain it.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a fire within an open field which spread to neighbouring trees.

“Two appliances from Macalpine and one appliance from Blackness were called to the scene.

“Two pumps remain in attendance.”