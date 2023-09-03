Firefighters tackling woodland blaze near Birkhill Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Firefighters tackling woodland blaze near Birkhill Park

Three appliances were drafted to the scene.

By James Simpson
Smoke engulfed Birkhill Park. Image: Brooke Hays
Smoke engulfed Birkhill Park. Image: Brooke Hays

Firefighters were scrambled to a woodland blaze near Birkhill Park.

Three appliances were drafted to the scene, shortly after 4.30pm on Sunday.

Smoke engulfed the local area, near Dronley Road.

Locals claimed bales of hay at neighbouring farmland were reportedly ablaze before the fire spread to the trees.

Firefighters remain at the scene as crews continue to dampen the area with water.

Firefighters are situated at a dirt track road near Dronley Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

‘Smoke swept across the park’

One local man said it was “fortunate” it didn’t spread further as the area was covered in smoke.

He said: “There is still a strong smell of smoke.

“The smoke swept across the park at the height of the incident.

“I saw the firies in the farmers field and they were pouring water at the trees near the football pitch.

“There wasn’t any sort of wider threat to the public, It’s fortunate it didn’t spread any further.

“The fire service have done brilliantly to contain it.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a fire within an open field which spread to neighbouring trees.

“Two appliances from Macalpine and one appliance from Blackness were called to the scene.

“Two pumps remain in attendance.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Rossmere Lodge with views across the Montrose Basin
First chance to own stunning £425k home on the edge of Montrose Basin
Links Park raider Brian Stewart avoided prison when he appeared last week at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Montrose FC Fairy liquid raider cleans up for sentencing
Three-year-old Forrest Barrett cheers Thomas from the Caley platform. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
16 great pictures as Thomas the Tank takes to the tracks at Brechin
Classics and Coffee winner Dave Edwards with his D-Type Jaguar, no. 26 of 26 made. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Glamis Classics and Coffee is winning formula for car nuts in late summer…
Seonaid McGurk of Monifieth Eco Force with some of her collection of old bottles.
How the history of Dundee dairies has been revealed among 4,000 bottles washed up…
Picturesque Burnbank in Newtyle
Picturesque Angus home with burn running through garden on market for £470k
Annie Russell, 3, from Broughty Ferry enjoys the warm weather at Dundee Waterfront splash pad
Tayside and Fife set for prolonged spell of warm weather despite arrival of autumn
A woman flicking through a series of paper documents
NHS Tayside in fresh data breach as paperwork for hundreds of patients goes missing
Robert Campbell.
Armed robbery lookout gets 'fresh start' chance after shoplifting spree in Angus
Perth railway station
Buses to replace trains south of Perth all weekend