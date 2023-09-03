Walker Cup: Disappointment for Scottish duo as United States fight back to retain trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Walker Cup: Disappointment for Scottish duo as United States fight back to retain trophy

USA took seven points from the 10 singles matches to win 14.5-11.5 at St Andrews.

By Jim Black
Connor Graham of Great Britain and Ireland is congratulated by Calum Scott after holing a birdie putt on the fourth green on the Old Course. Image: Shutterstock.
Calum Scott and Connor Graham were unable to work their magic for a second day as GB&I crashed to a fourth consecutive Walker Cup defeat at the Old Course.

Nairn’s Scott and Blairgowrie’s Graham were pivotal in the home team’s flying start in the opening session of foursomes on Saturday.

But both suffered defeats in the second session of singles when the United States finally justified their status as hot favourites with six wins and two halves in eight of the 10 matches for a 14.5-11.5 victory.

GB&I captain Stuart Wilson said: “Obviously we’re disappointed. We had a nice lead this morning that we let slide quite a bit in the foursomes.

“But I think the guys will be hurting the most because they’ll know that themselves and I’m sure they’ll be feeling like they haven’t turned up this afternoon in the way we know they can.

“Everything went our way yesterday; six matches went up the last, and we got four and a half points out of them.

“But all the momentum seemed to be on the U.S. side today. To be fair, they are a great side and they handled the conditions a lot better than our guys.”

The cracks started to appear when GB&I saw their overnight lead reduced to a single point when the United States came out in the foursomes with all guns blazing.

Trailing 7.5-4.5 after being out-played in both the opening foursomes and singles, the Americans knew it was crucial that they hit back early to deliver a blow to the home side’s confidence.

Caleb Surratt and Ben James were sent out first against England’s John Gough and Irishman Matthew McClean and duly delivered the opening point with a 2 & 1 success.

Nick Dunlap and world No1 Gordon Sargent followed up with a I hole win over Graham and Scott prior to Preston Summhays and Nick Gabrelik squaring the match when they saw off Welshman James Ashfield and Ireland’s Alex Maguire 2 & 1.

But GB&I regained the initiative in dramatic fashion in the fourth and final morning session.

The Irish duo of Liam Nolan and Mark Power produced a commanding performance to take down Dylan Menante and Austin Greaser 4 & 3 and restore the home side’s narrow advantage heading into the singles.

Scott, the hero of the first day with two wins, was sent out to lead the offensive but the 20-year-old was unable to replicate the form that was key to GB&I’s initial successes.

Graham, who partnered Scott when he became the youngest player to feature in a Walker Cup match at the age of 16, also suffered a 3 & 2 defeat at the hands of Stewart Hagestad.

But Barclay Brown should have brought the hosts back level when he was 3-up with four to play.

Instead, the Englishman suffered a dramatic collapse and ended up having to sink a tricky five-footer on the last for a half.

GB&I’s hopes appeared to rest on John Gough’s shoulders when he was all-square with Sargent with two to play.

But a six at the penultimate hole to Sargent’s allowed the American to eventually claim a 1 hole victory to stretch the US lead to three points.

Gough, GB&I’s highest ranked player at 14th in the world, did produce a moment of magic though when he holed his second shot for an eagle at the sixth.

The hosts were still clinging on when Jack Bigham defeated Gabrelcik 3 & 2 to narrow the gap to two points before McClean halved his match with Menante.

But it was too little too late and after David Ford had sunk the match-winning putt against Maguire, it hardly mattered that Power got the better of James and Austin Greaser took out Nolan.

 

 