Home News Fife

Firefighters tackle blaze at former Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy

By Neil Henderson
March 22 2023, 7.24am Updated: March 22 2023, 9.56am
The burnt-out remains of the former Kitty's nightclub in Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Firefighters have tackled a blaze in the former Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy.

Six crews including a height appliance were called to the building on Hunter Street at 6.20am on Wednesday.

Onlookers reported seeing smoke coming from the building.

Surrounding streets were closed for several hours along with the town hall square, though the wider cordon has now been lifted.

Fire crews outside the old Kitty’s building. Image: Supplied
Smoke can be seen coming from the property. Image: Supplied

Most firefighters have now left the scene but there is visible damage to the nightclub building.

The owner of one business on Hunter Street told The Courier: “We’ve been told that a wide area has been sealed off due to risk of fire spreading due to high winds.

“It’s unclear how long the area will be closed but we are expecting it to be into the afternoon.

Anti-social behaviour concerns

“When we arrived to open up at 7.30am there was still smoke visible from the building. There’s still a strong smell of smoke in the air.”

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed, but other business owners claim the site has been the target for anti-social behaviour in recent weeks, with youths regularly seen entering the building.

The area has been sealed off. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Firefighters gathered near the Kitty’s building. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 6.20am to reports of a fire at commercial premises on Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Fire crews from Kirkcaldy and Methil were deployed.

“A high-reach vehicle was also in attendance.”

Firefighters have been using a height appliance. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Crews were called to the scene at 6.20am. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Kitty’s closed in 2019 and plans were approved in December to turn the nightclub site into flats.

The building is currently up for sale as a nightclub and development opportunity.

