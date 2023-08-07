Firefighters tackle blaze at former Kirkcaldy nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Firefighters tackle blaze at former Kirkcaldy nightclub

It is the second time the building has been on fire this year.

By Kieran Webster
Fire crews outside Kitty's Nightclub in Kirkcaldy
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the former Kitty's nightclub in Kirkcaldy.

Firefighters tackled a blaze at the former Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy for the second time this year.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene after receiving reports of smoke at the building on Hunter Street just before 8am on Monday morning.

Two appliances from the Kirkcaldy station were at the scene.

Earlier, this year, six appliances attended a blaze at the former nightclub in March.

It is unknown if there are any casualties.

Two fire crews are in attendance. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We received reports of a possible building fire on Hunter Street.

“We got the call at 7.58am on Monday morning.

“Two pumps from Kirkcaldy station were mobilised to the area.”

Fire at kittys and kandy, black smoke 2 fire engine here

Posted by Fife jammer locations on Monday, 7 August 2023

Kitty’s closed as a nightclub in 2019.

In December last year, plans by Hunter Street Properties Ltd to turn the building into flats were approved by Fife Council.

However, no work has taken place due to spiralling costs and the property has been put up for sale as a nightclub or redevelopment opportunity.

The plans for the flats have been formally withdrawn.

More from Fife

Allan Steele.
Gun-wielding Fife army vet who terrorised Perth family is jailed
A Unite flag
Dundee and Fife schools face disruption as second union votes to strike
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the former Kitty's nightclub in Kirkcaldy.
Best pictures as fans turn out in Fife to see UCI World Championships
Home Bargains store in Leven, Fife where tow people were struck by a car.
Two women hit by car at Home Bargains car park in Leven
The A921 in Inverkeithing.
Two-vehicle crash near Inverkeithing High School
The B921 in Fife. Two people needed hospital treatment after brick thrown at taxi.
Couple hospitalised after brick thrown from Glenrothes bridge hits taxi
Highland dance duo perform on stage at the Inverkeithing Highland Games.
Inverkeithing Highland Games: Best pictures as thousands descend on Ballast Bank
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the former Kitty's nightclub in Kirkcaldy.
World Scout Jamboree: Tayside and Fife Scouts praised for South Korea resilience
Drive through water collection point in Leslie.
Burst main left 1,750 homes in Leslie without water supply
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the former Kitty's nightclub in Kirkcaldy.
Police probationer sexually assaulted woman in Scottish Police College lounge

Conversation