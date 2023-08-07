Firefighters tackle blaze at former Kirkcaldy nightclub

Firefighters tackled a blaze at the former Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy for the second time this year.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene after receiving reports of smoke at the building on Hunter Street just before 8am on Monday morning.

Two appliances from the Kirkcaldy station were at the scene.

Earlier, this year, six appliances attended a blaze at the former nightclub in March.

It is unknown if there are any casualties.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We received reports of a possible building fire on Hunter Street.

“We got the call at 7.58am on Monday morning.

“Two pumps from Kirkcaldy station were mobilised to the area.”

Fire at kittys and kandy, black smoke 2 fire engine here Posted by Fife jammer locations on Monday, 7 August 2023

Kitty’s closed as a nightclub in 2019.

In December last year, plans by Hunter Street Properties Ltd to turn the building into flats were approved by Fife Council.

However, no work has taken place due to spiralling costs and the property has been put up for sale as a nightclub or redevelopment opportunity.

The plans for the flats have been formally withdrawn.