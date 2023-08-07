Armed police in Kirriemuir as road closed at both ends

There was a significant police presence in Kirriemuir this morning.

Morrison Street was closed off at both ends just before 9am on Monday.

Reports suggest that the vehicles came from Southmuir, before stopping on Morrison Street.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple police vehicles pass the school and sports centre.

A Kirriemuir resident said: “First I heard a lot of sirens and when I went to take a look Morrison Street was closed off at both ends.

“There must have been at least six or seven police cars, including armed response vehicles.

“They were looking at a stopped car on the street.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Updates to follow.