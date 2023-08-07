Dundee linked with move for Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips

Dundee are reportedly battling Aberdeen for the loan signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips.

Dens Park boss Tony Docherty is keen to bolster his midfield options as the Dark Blues get stuck into Premiership football once more.

They are interested in Everton midfielder Tyler Onyango with Docherty confirming the 20-year-old was on a list of targets.

And according to journalist Alan Nixon, Phillips is also on that shortlist.

Phillips is a Republic of Ireland U/21 international and spent the second half of last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town.

He was described as “immense” by Shrews boss Steve Cotterill and went on to win the club’s Young Player of the Year award despite only spending six months there.

He played 20 times and scored three goals.

Phillips is yet to make an appearance for Palace but played 31 times for Drogheda United in the League of Ireland Premier Division before being snapped up by the Premier League outfit.

Dundee already have a Crystal Palace midfielder at the club in Malachi Boateng which could help attract Phillips to Dens Park.

Aberdeen, however, have been linked with the player for a few weeks now.

It is expected that Phillips will sign a new deal at Selhurst Park before heading out on loan.