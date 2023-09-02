Raith Rovers 3-2 Queen’s Park: Supersub Lewis Vaughan saves the day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers 3-2 Queen’s Park: Supersub Lewis Vaughan saves the day

The Kirkcaldy side are joint top of the league after coming from behind.

By Craig Cairns
Lewis Vaughan scored a double for Raith Rovers against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers can’t just win a game in a normal manner.

After leading against 10-man Queen’s Park, they somehow conspired to go behind before two late goals from second-half substitute Lewis Vaughan secure all three points.

Rovers are now joint top of the Scottish Championship with Dundee United after leapfrogging their opponents.

Callum Smith sent them on their way with an early header before Will Tizzard was sent off for Queen’s Park.

Goals from Jack Turner and Dom Thomas put Robin Veldman’s side in the driving seat but goals in the 86th and 94th minute saved the day.

Raith Rovers edge ahead as Queen’s Park reduced to 10 men

Scott McGill continued at left-back despite the return of Liam Dick from suspension, as Rovers kept the same XI that started their Fife derby victory.

How Raith Rovers and Queen’s Park lined up. Image: LineupXI.

McGill justified his selection minutes into the game when he cleared off the line – the chance a result of a patient passing move from Queen’s Park.

Before that, Rovers hadn’t let the pre-kick-off switch of ends affect them and flew out the traps, going close through Keith Watson, but his effort was deflected over the bar.

They were ahead in the ninth minute when Smith headed in Sam Stanton’s cross. The 23-year-old forward has now scored or assisted in each of the last four matches.

Smith could have had a second when he continued his habit of taking advantage of slack play. He intercepted Charlie Fox’s pass across defence but was snuffed out before his finish.

Young Queen’s Park goalkeeper had to make two saves in quick succession – from Jack Hamilton and then Josh Mullin – after the visitors failed to deal with a long ball.

Rovers were then handed a further advantage when Will Tizzard was sent off for pulling back Hamilton on the halfway line.

Referee Duncan Williams thought about it before brandishing the red card, despite the presence of covering defender Fox. Midfielder Joe Thomson then dropped into centre-back.

Queen’s Park comeback, but Raith snatch a winner

Jamie Gullan emerged at half-time instead of Hamilton and was involved quickly, setting up an attack that ended in another McKenna save, this time from Smith.

Queen’s Park stuck to their principles and somehow managed to turn the game on its head.

They were sent on their way when Kevin Dabrowski made a terrible error when coming for a long ball and allowed Turner the time to control and pass it into the gaping goal.

Minutes later Mullin went close to restoring the home side’s lead, but the atmosphere dampened further when Thomas fired Queen’s in front.

Dabrowski redeemed himself for his error with a great save from marksman Ruari Paton after a mistake from McGill but could do nothing as he watched Thomas finish the rebound.

By that point, Dylan Easton and Liam Dick had been waiting to come on and he wasted no time getting involved, forcing two saves from McKenna.

Dick then made his contribution, crossing for Vaughan to head in his third goal of the season and rescue a point.

The pressure built and built until Vaughan dramatically won all three points with his headed second.

Line-ups

Raith Rovers (4-2-3-1): Dabrowski; Millen, Murray (Ross 82′), Watson, McGill (Dick 73′); Brown, Byrne; Mullin (Easton 73′), Stanton (Vaughan 62′), Smith; Hamilton (Gullan 45′). Subs not used: Thomson, Arnott, Masson, Hannah.

Queen’s Park (4-3-3): McKenna; McPherson, Tizzard, Fox, Robson (Bruce 79′); Thomson (McLeish 90′), Spong, Turner (Bannon 79′); Hepburn (Longridge 45′), Paton, Thomas (Jarrett 79′). Subs not used: Ferrie, Reid, Waugh, McCormick.

Referee: Duncan Williams

