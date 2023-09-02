News Gallery: Braemar Gathering in pictures as thousands enjoy sun-soaked spectacle People travelled from far and wide to take in the traditional gathering in the company of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Thousands enjoyed the Braemar Gathering and Highland Games at Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson. By Denny Andonova September 2 2023, 5.08pm Share Gallery: Braemar Gathering in pictures as thousands enjoy sun-soaked spectacle Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/scotland/4693264/braemar-gathering-gallery-highland-games-2023/ Copy Link The sun shone on Royal Deeside as thousands of people embraced the tartan-clad tradition of the Braemar Gathering. King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Princess Royal were among the huge crowd who flocked to the village for the annual extravaganza. They were treated to herculean displays as hulking athletes tossed the caber, clapped in support of Highland Dancers and enjoyed stirring pipe band performances. Our photographer Kath Flannery was there to capture the day. Best photos from Braemar Gathering Several pipe bands filled the air at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park. Crowds cheered on the Newtonhill Pipe Band. This tartan-clad tot smiles for the camera. Hardy souls demonstrated their pulling power in the tug-o-war The men dig into the turf as the battle heats up. Fans attended from all over the world. The warriors giving it their all. The tug-o-war was a hit with the crowd. One spectator gets a closer look. These men sense victory might be near… Junior sprinters dashing across the field. This drummer shows off her skills. One of the heavy athletes hurling the hammer in a crowd-pleasing display of strength. Oof! Off it flies into the air. The audience was treated to some September sunshine as they cheered on the competitors. There was plenty to take in as the hammers were thrown elsewhere in the arena. Runners tested their mettle by taking on an uphill 5K around a hill beside the park. There was success for some. Dressed in Balmoral tartan, Charles arrived with Camilla by his side. They stood respectfully as the thousands sang God Save The King. Another race across the arena. Another athlete shows off their muscle! Crowds “oohed” and “aahhed” as men tried to get the heavy weight over the bar Keep on running: These fitness fanatics were cheered on. Hulky athletes tested their strength, tossing a hefty caber. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.