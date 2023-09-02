Gallery: Braemar Gathering in pictures as thousands enjoy sun-soaked spectacle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Braemar Gathering in pictures as thousands enjoy sun-soaked spectacle

People travelled from far and wide to take in the traditional gathering in the company of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Highland dancers at Braemar Gathering.
Thousands enjoyed the Braemar Gathering and Highland Games at Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By Denny Andonova

The sun shone on Royal Deeside as thousands of people embraced the tartan-clad tradition of the Braemar Gathering.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Princess Royal were among the huge crowd who flocked to the village for the annual extravaganza.

They were treated to herculean displays as hulking athletes tossed the caber, clapped in support of Highland Dancers and enjoyed stirring pipe band performances.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was there to capture the day.

Best photos from Braemar Gathering

Several pipe bands filled the air at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.
Crowds cheered on the Newtonhill Pipe Band.
This tartan-clad tot smiles for the camera.
Hardy souls demonstrated their pulling power in the tug-o-war
The men dig into the turf as the battle heats up.
Fans attended from all over the world.
The warriors giving it their all.
The tug-o-war was a hit with the crowd.
One spectator gets a closer look.
These men sense victory might be near…
Junior sprinters dashing across the field.
This drummer shows off her skills.
One of the heavy athletes hurling the hammer in a crowd-pleasing display of strength.
Oof! Off it flies into the air.
The audience was treated to some September sunshine as they cheered on the competitors.
There was plenty to take in as the hammers were thrown elsewhere in the arena.
Runners tested their mettle by taking on an uphill 5K around a hill beside the park.
There was success for some.
Dressed in Balmoral tartan, Charles arrived with Camilla by his side.
They stood respectfully as the thousands sang God Save The King.
Another race across the arena.
Another athlete shows off their muscle!
Crowds “oohed” and “aahhed” as men tried to get the heavy weight over the bar
Keep on running: These fitness fanatics were cheered on.
Hulky athletes tested their strength, tossing a hefty caber. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

