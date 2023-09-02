Gallery: Braemar Gathering in pictures as thousands enjoy sun-soaked spectacle

The sun shone on Royal Deeside as thousands of people embraced the tartan-clad tradition of the Braemar Gathering.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Princess Royal were among the huge crowd who flocked to the village for the annual extravaganza.

They were treated to herculean displays as hulking athletes tossed the caber, clapped in support of Highland Dancers and enjoyed stirring pipe band performances.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was there to capture the day.

Best photos from Braemar Gathering