Raith Rovers Ian Murray happy with ‘solid start’ after Queen’s Park ‘wake-up call’

Ian Murray described a “rollercoaster” of emotions after Raith Rovers’ dramatic late win over Queen’s Park.

Rovers looked comfortable at 1-0 against 10 men thanks to Callum Smith’s fourth goal of the season, but a mistake from Kevin Dabrowski allowed Jack Turner to level.

The 10 men then took the lead through Dom Thomas before two late goals from substitute Lewis Vaughan rescued all three points for Rovers.

They now sit joint top of the table along

This team doesn’t give up. Thank you to each of you for supporting all the way to the end today! 💙 What a feeling when that final whistle blew. pic.twitter.com/GsDAhAPWZz — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) September 2, 2023

with Dundee United after both sides leapfrogged Queen’s Park.

Murray pleased with Raith Rovers start to the season

“It’s a solid start,” said Murray. “We’re scoring loads of goals, which is great.

“We’re conceding too many but, personally, I like to watch football that’s entertaining.

“I always say your first 10 points is so crucial. Especially in this league. To have them after four games, I’m delighted.

“Any game in this league is difficult but we made life incredibly difficult for ourselves today – in forward positions by missing loads of chances and defensively with really poor goals we let in.

“I have to give a lot of credit to Queen’s Park. I really enjoyed watching them.

“That’s not patronising, I know they’ll be bitterly disappointed, but they put a lot into that game.

“We’ve not won a game comfortably for a couple of weeks now, it’s always been a rollercoaster!”

Ian Murray: ‘It’s a squad game’

Rovers were able to take all three points thanks to the strength of their bench.

It was Vaughan who got the goals, but one was created by fellow sub Liam Dick. Jamie Gullan, Dylan Easton and Ethan Ross were also all brought on in the second half.

“Vonny comes on and does what Vonny does: scores two goals and gets us out of a bit of a hole,” added Murray.

“I keep harping on about a squad game and that’s what it is.”

The Rovers boss said he’d spoken to his goalkeeper after the error that allowed Queen’s a route back into the game but stressed that the 25-year-old is still learning his trade.

He is also now indebted to the forward for getting him out of jail.

The drinks are on Kevin

“I told Kevin there, you better buy Vonny his drinks tonight because he’s got you out a right hole,” said Murray.

“Kevin is a young goalkeeper, it’s not even goalkeeping, it’s about learning the game.

“When you look at it, he’s in the wrong position and he’s not given himself enough time to get back.

“Thankfully it’s not cost Kevin too much today and it’s not cost us.”