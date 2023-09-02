Raith Rovers Ian Murray happy with ‘solid start’ after Queen’s Park ‘wake-up call’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers Ian Murray happy with ‘solid start’ after Queen’s Park ‘wake-up call’

The Stark's Park boss was delighted with the three points after a turbulent afternoon.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was speaking after the win over Queen's Park. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray described a “rollercoaster” of emotions after Raith Rovers’ dramatic late win over Queen’s Park.

Rovers looked comfortable at 1-0 against 10 men thanks to Callum Smith’s fourth goal of the season, but a mistake from Kevin Dabrowski allowed Jack Turner to level.

The 10 men then took the lead through Dom Thomas before two late goals from substitute Lewis Vaughan rescued all three points for Rovers.

They now sit joint top of the table along

with Dundee United after both sides leapfrogged Queen’s Park.

Murray pleased with Raith Rovers start to the season

“It’s a solid start,” said Murray. “We’re scoring loads of goals, which is great.

“We’re conceding too many but, personally, I like to watch football that’s entertaining.

“I always say your first 10 points is so crucial. Especially in this league. To have them after four games, I’m delighted.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“Any game in this league is difficult but we made life incredibly difficult for ourselves today – in forward positions by missing loads of chances and defensively with really poor goals we let in.

“I have to give a lot of credit to Queen’s Park. I really enjoyed watching them.

“That’s not patronising, I know they’ll be bitterly disappointed, but they put a lot into that game.

“We’ve not won a game comfortably for a couple of weeks now, it’s always been a rollercoaster!”

Ian Murray: ‘It’s a squad game’

Rovers were able to take all three points thanks to the strength of their bench.

It was Vaughan who got the goals, but one was created by fellow sub Liam Dick. Jamie Gullan, Dylan Easton and Ethan Ross were also all brought on in the second half.

Lewis Vaughan scored a double for Raith Rovers against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

“Vonny comes on and does what Vonny does: scores two goals and gets us out of a bit of a hole,” added Murray.

“I keep harping on about a squad game and that’s what it is.”

The Rovers boss said he’d spoken to his goalkeeper after the error that allowed Queen’s a route back into the game but stressed that the 25-year-old is still learning his trade.

He is also now indebted to the forward for getting him out of jail.

The drinks are on Kevin

“I told Kevin there, you better buy Vonny his drinks tonight because he’s got you out a right hole,” said Murray.

“Kevin is a young goalkeeper, it’s not even goalkeeping, it’s about learning the game.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski. Image: SNS.

“When you look at it, he’s in the wrong position and he’s not given himself enough time to get back.

“Thankfully it’s not cost Kevin too much today and it’s not cost us.”

