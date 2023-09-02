‘Shocked’ Tony Docherty insists Dundee should have been out of sight before St Johnstone’s last-gasp leveller as he questions time added on

Dundee should have been out of sight says a “shocked” Tony Docherty after a last-gasp goal saw St Johnstone deny his side an impressive away victory.

The Dark Blues were well on top for much of the contest at McDiarmid Park with Amadou Bakayoko and Ricki Lamie headers putting them in control.

Scott Tiffoney had a gilt-edged chance to make it 3-0 only to see Saints goalie Dimitar Mitov turn the shot behind before Max Kucheriavyi’s header made it 2-0 on 82 minutes.

Zak Rudden would then pass up another chance to seal things on 90 minutes before Kucheriavyi pounced again to level things up with 96 minutes on the clock.

And Docherty was unhappy with referee Willie Collum with only five added minutes announced.

“I heard the fourth official actually say to Willie before the throw in that the five minutes were up, so interpret that any way that you want,” the Dens boss said post-match.

‘Proper outfit’

But, despite the huge frustration, he was keen not to go overboard on the concession of the late equaliser with his Dundee team impressive for the vast majority of the game.

“I’m shocked,” Docherty admitted.

“We had opportunities to make it 3-0 or 4-0 and I think that would’ve been an accurate reflection of the balance of play.

“But you need to do your job, need to make sure you score the goal when you’re in that position.

“And when you’re asked questions in defence, you’ve got to defend it properly.

“That’s massively two points dropped. But there’s so much I can be pleased about in terms of performance.

“I thought we looked a proper outfit. I can’t be too hard on the boys but they need to learn.

“It’s a punishing league if you let anyone have opportunities.

“We should’ve been out of sight. We’ve an honest group and they know that.

“Our aim is to improve. We will look at the many positives but we need to capitalise on chances we get and keep the back door shut and see games out.

“We’ve taken four points from six but it should be six.

“Collectively, we take responsibility for failing to win the game.”