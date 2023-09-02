Ian Campbell hails Arbroath hero Jermaine Hylton – but refuses to take credit for ‘inspired substitution’

Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell hailed ‘supersub’ Jermaine Hylton as the Angus side claimed a ‘fabulous’ win over Ayr United.

Ex-Motherwell and Ross County star Hylton stepped off the bench to slot home an 80th minute winner after Ahkeem Ross had cancelled out a Jay Bird opener.

And while Campbell refused to take the credit for the decision to bring on Hylton, he was thrilled with the fabulous win.

“Was it an inspired substitution? Yes I’d say so,” said Campbell.

“I’d love to take responsibility for it but who do you think made the call?

“It doesn’t matter who made the decision. The important thing is Hylton won it for us and we were fabulous as a team.

“I felt our defensive display was tremendous. We closed the ball down well and didn’t give them space and we have a bit of quality to win the game.

“We have some very good players here. It’s just a case of showing that in games like this.

“There’s also more to come. We will be looking to add before the end of the month to what is already a good squad.”

Meanwhile, Campbell offered an update on injured striker Jay Bird.

Bird was forced off after just 34 minutes with an ankle injury, similar to one he sustained in last week’s 3-0 win at Morton.

“It was a re-occurrence of the one at Morton,” said Campbell.

“He twisted his ankle in that game and did it again here. We’ll have to look at him and see what the prognosis is but we have good players to come in.”