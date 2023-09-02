Ian Campbell hails Arbroath hero Jermaine Hylton – but refuses to take credit for ‘inspired substitution’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Campbell hails Arbroath hero Jermaine Hylton – but refuses to take credit for ‘inspired substitution’

Hylton netted the winner for Arbroath as he slotted home his first goal for the Angus club.

By Ewan Smith
Jermaine Hylton in action for Arbroath against Dundee
Jermaine Hylton netted late on to win the game for Arbroath against Ayr United. Image: SNS

Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell hailed ‘supersub’ Jermaine Hylton as the Angus side claimed a ‘fabulous’ win over Ayr United.

Ex-Motherwell and Ross County star Hylton stepped off the bench to slot home an 80th minute winner after Ahkeem Ross had cancelled out a Jay Bird opener.

And while Campbell refused to take the credit for the decision to bring on Hylton, he was thrilled with the fabulous win.

“Was it an inspired substitution? Yes I’d say so,” said Campbell.

“I’d love to take responsibility for it but who do you think made the call?

Ian Campbell was delighted with Jermaine Hylton in the Arbroath win over Ayr United. Image: SNS.

“It doesn’t matter who made the decision. The important thing is Hylton won it for us and we were fabulous as a team.

“I felt our defensive display was tremendous. We closed the ball down well and didn’t give them space and we have a bit of quality to win the game.

“We have some very good players here. It’s just a case of showing that in games like this.

“There’s also more to come. We will be looking to add before the end of the month to what is already a good squad.”

Jay Bird was forced off injured in the Arbroath win over Ayr United. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

Meanwhile, Campbell offered an update on injured striker Jay Bird.

Bird was forced off after just 34 minutes with an ankle injury, similar to one he sustained in last week’s 3-0 win at Morton.

“It was a re-occurrence of the one at Morton,” said Campbell.

“He twisted his ankle in that game and did it again here. We’ll have to look at him and see what the prognosis is but we have good players to come in.”

Conversation