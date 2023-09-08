Crieff breast cancer fundraisers are a real sister act

A pair of Crieff fundraisers are counting on sisterly solidarity to get them across the finish line at this weekend’s Moonwalk Scotland.

Kirsty Brown and little sister Nicola Stewardson are hoping to complete the full 26-mile course as part of the annual breast cancer fundraiser.

The pair have been pounding the streets of Crieff and the highways and byways of Perthshire in preparation for the night-time marathon in Edinburgh.

They have also been collecting sponsorship and donations ahead of Saturday’s big event.

So far they have amassed £1,400 between them.

Nicola, 52, said they were grateful to everyone who had supported them.

And she said having her big sister to jolly her along had made all the difference.

“When we started training we thought ‘how are we going to keep the conversation going for all these miles?’,” she said.

“But we have blethered and laughed the whole way through.”

Moonwalk Scotland training is not for the faint-hearted

Nicola said she and Kirsty, 54, have personal reasons for taking part in Moonwalk Scotland, which is organised by the charity Walk the Walk.

“We both have family members or friends who have experience of breast cancer, or have been touched by it in some way,” she said.

“That’s another thing that has kept us going.”

The pair have tramped every street in their home town, Crieff, as part of their preparations – often with their three dogs in tow.

They have also been building up to the big event with longer walks.

The regime culminated in a 20-mile hike from North Muirton to Crieff, via Luncarty, Pitcairngreen and Buchanty, a few days ago.

Nicola, who works for Skills Development Scotland, bounced back from a leg injury – suffered when she fell through a cattle grid – in the early days of training.

And mum-of-four Kirsty has had to find time in her busy schedule to accommodate their training sessions.

Moonwalk Scotland finish line is in sight

Nicola said it would all be worth it when they cross the Moonwalk Scotland finish line in Edinburgh.

And she said she wanted to thank everyone who had helped them to get there.

“We’ve been supported by friends and family,” she said.

“We also organised a curry and quiz night, with prizes being donated by many local businesses in Crieff.”

This is the 25th year of Moonwalk, which involves thousands of participants, many of them dressed in decorated bras.

The event has raised more than £137 million for breast cancer charities.