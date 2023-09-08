Crieff breast cancer fundraisers are a real sister act

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff breast cancer fundraisers are a real sister act

Kirsty Brown and Nicola Stewardson have been pounding the pavements of their home town in preparation for the Moonwalk Scotland fundraiser

By Morag Lindsay
Kirsty Brown and Nicola Stewardson on a training walk.
Kirsty Brown and Nicola Stewardson from Crieff are taking part in Moonwalk Scotland. Image: Nicola Stewardson.

A pair of Crieff fundraisers are counting on sisterly solidarity to get them across the finish line at this weekend’s Moonwalk Scotland.

Kirsty Brown and little sister Nicola Stewardson are hoping to complete the full 26-mile course as part of the annual breast cancer fundraiser.

The pair have been pounding the streets of Crieff and the highways and byways of Perthshire in preparation for the night-time marathon in Edinburgh.

They have also been collecting sponsorship and donations ahead of Saturday’s big event.

So far they have amassed £1,400 between them.

Nicola, 52, said they were grateful to everyone who had supported them.

Kirsty Brown and Nicola Stewardson
Crieff Moonwalkers Kirsty Brown and Nicola Stewardson. Image: Nicola Stewardson.

And she said having her big sister to jolly her along had made all the difference.

“When we started training we thought ‘how are we going to keep the conversation going for all these miles?’,” she said.

“But we have blethered and laughed the whole way through.”

Moonwalk Scotland training is not for the faint-hearted

Nicola said she and Kirsty, 54, have personal reasons for taking part in Moonwalk Scotland, which is organised by the charity Walk the Walk.

“We both have family members or friends who have experience of breast cancer, or have been touched by it in some way,” she said.

“That’s another thing that has kept us going.”

The pair have tramped every street in their home town, Crieff, as part of their preparations – often with their three dogs in tow.

Crieff High Street.
The pair have hit the streets of Crieff to train for Moonwalk Scotland.

They have also been building up to the big event with longer walks.

The regime culminated in a 20-mile hike from North Muirton to Crieff, via Luncarty, Pitcairngreen and Buchanty, a few days ago.

Nicola, who works for Skills Development Scotland, bounced back from a leg injury – suffered when she fell through a cattle grid – in the early days of training.

And mum-of-four Kirsty has had to find time in her busy schedule to accommodate their training sessions.

Moonwalk Scotland finish line is in sight

Nicola said it would all be worth it when they cross the Moonwalk Scotland finish line in Edinburgh.

And she said she wanted to thank everyone who had helped them to get there.

Women taking part in a previous Moonwalk Scotland event.
MoonWalk Scotland raises money and awareness for breast cancer charity Walk the Walk.

“We’ve been supported by friends and family,” she said.

“We also organised a curry and quiz night, with prizes being donated by many local businesses in Crieff.”

This is the 25th year of Moonwalk, which involves thousands of participants, many of them dressed in decorated bras.

The event has raised more than £137 million for breast cancer charities.

Conversation