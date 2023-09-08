Fife bus firm overhauling fleet in response to Low Emission Zones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife bus firm overhauling fleet in response to Low Emission Zones

By Gavin Harper
George Devine of Moffat and Williamson. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
A Fife bus company is overhauling its fleet in response to the introduction of the Low Emission Zones.

Moffat and Williamson, which has bases in Newport-on-Tay and Glenrothes, has taken the step to replace its buses to deal with the new regulations.

Glasgow’s scheme began earlier this year, with Dundee’s Low Emission Zone (LEZ) to begin next summer.

George Devine, Moffat and Williamson managing director, explained the impact of the new regulations.

He said: “Depreciation remains high owing to the second-hand market being flooded with coaches and buses that cannot be converted to Euro 6 or do not meet PSVAR standards and most cities LEZ regulations have come into force.”

What the boundary of the Dundee Low Emission Zone could look like at Trades Lane. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

He said the firm has been overhauling its fleet to take into account the new regulations.

“The company has been steadily replacing the fleet of service buses and school buses to take account of the introduction of LEZ zones so as we can operate in any local area going forward,” he added.

Rise in sales for Fife bus firm

Mr Devine’s comments came as the firm’s accounts for the year to November 2022 were published.

They showed turnover rise to £7.8 million for the year to November 2022, newly published accounts show.

That was up from £6.9m the previous year.

In his strategic report, published alongside the accounts, Mr Devine said the increase was attributed to increased tender work.

The accounts also show the firm has recorded a pre-tax profit of £284,068. That is compared to a pre-tax loss of £73,964 the year before.

Mr Devine’s report adds: “Private hire income still remains below pre-Covid levels, however service income is beginning to rise steadily.”

Last year, the managing director said the rise in fuel costs had a huge impact on the business.

Although prices at the pumps have eased, he said it is still affecting the firm.

The report adds: “Fuel costs is still a major factor and has a big impact on the company’s costs, coupled with the waiting time and availability of bus parts, which are now not readily available and are mostly manufactured abroad.”

Wages up to cope with cost-of-living crisis

The accounts also show the average number of employees to be 129, up two from the year before.

The Moffat and Williamson wage bill has increased from £2.6m to £2.9m.

Mr Devine said this was to support the staff through the difficult economic climate.

He adds: “Staff wages and salaries have increased 13.2%. The company continues to assist the staff with the increase in the cost of living.”

Rising fuel costs are impacting Moffat and Williamson, said managing director George Devine.

He said the company is continuing to explore avenues to increase its turnover and profitability.

“The company continues to improve and develop its relationship with all its customers, and in particular relationships within the local authorities, and the service it provides to them.

“With new tenders already submitted, and some more to come later in the year, the company is hopeful it can continue to grow.”

