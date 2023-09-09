Kai Fotheringham lifts lid on first Tannadice goal as Dundee United star prepares for Dunfermline cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kai Fotheringham lifts lid on first Tannadice goal as Dundee United star prepares for Dunfermline cup clash

Fotheringham hopes to help United progress in the SPFL Trust Trophy today.

By Neil Robertson
Kai Fotheringham celebrates scoring for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Fotheringham celebrates his cool strike into an empty net. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Kai Fotheringham reckons going on loan to Stirling Albion last season was one of the best things he has ever done.

The Dundee United attacking midfielder revelled in regular game time during the first part of the campaign, producing a combined total of 17 goals and assists that ultimately helped the Binos win League Two.

The 20-year-old returned to his parent club in January and eventually experienced the pain of relegation as the Terrors dropped out of the top tier.

Now, Fotheringham is determined to nail down a starting spot in Jim Goodwin’s team as United look to bounce back to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

Fotheringham stated: “Last year, I went to Stirling Albion and it was probably one of the best things I have done.

“I had regular game time, scoring goals and making assists, something I needed as an attacker confidence wise.

“I now have my medal in the house on a shelf above the TV in my room.

“I still go and watch Stirling when I can. I am close with a lot of the boys there – they are good friends as well as team-mates and I am still in contact with a lot of them.

“I came back to United in January looking to kick on and then in the summer I was ready to go again to get my head down and push for a spot in the team.

“The main objective this season is to get back in the Premiership. I think with the team we have here, we have a really good chance.”

Fotheringham’s starting spot ambitions were boosted last week during United’s game with Airdrieonians at Tannadice when he pounced on an error by Diamonds keeper Josh Rae to hit a shot into the back of the net from 45 yards to set the seal on a 2-0 win that sent United top of the Championship.

The goal was his first at Tannadice and the playmaker admits netting it was a special moment for him and his family.

Fotheringham revealed: “I saw the position of the goalie and sort of anticipated his touch from where we were defending and then when the ball fell to me the instinct was to hit it straight away.

“It was trundling into the back of the net but there was just about enough power to get the goal.

“I didn’t really have much time to think about what I was doing.

“I don’t think I have scored from that far out before and I will probably not get an easier one.

“My mum and dad were there and it was the first goal they have seen me score professionally as well. It was a special moment for me.”

Dunfermline clash

United will look to consolidate their place at the top of the Championship when they play Morton next week but before that they face Dunfermline at Tannadice in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Terrors are six games unbeaten and Fotheringham insists no-one will be taking their foot off the pedal against the Pars, adding: “We are determined to keep the winning mentality and unbeaten run going in this cup tie against Dunfermline.”

United will be without the injured Ross Docherty, Craig Sibbald, Chris Mochrie and Sadat Anaku.

