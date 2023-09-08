Dunfermline manager James McPake without NINE players ahead of Dundee United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline manager James McPake without NINE players ahead of Dundee United clash

The Pars boss is missing a number of his stars due to a mixture of injury, suspension, ineligibility and international duty.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake will have a reduced squad for the Dundee United match. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake will have a reduced squad for the Dundee United match. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline are set to travel to Tannadice in this weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy with just 13 senior players.

Pars boss James McPake will be without NINE of his first-team stars for this weekend’s third-round tie versus Championship leaders Dundee United.

It’s not all down to injuries. Harry Sharp is cup-tied after playing for Dundee B in earlier rounds, Sam Fisher is suspended and Ben Summers is away with the Scotland under-21s.

Dunfermline were already down on their luck when it came to injuries before a recent fresh spate.

Craig Wighton in action for Dunfermline at Tannadice
Dunfermline’s Craig Wighton will not be risked versus Dundee United.

Craig Wighton missed last weekend’s draw in Inverness and will not be risked, while the club are awaiting scan results to see the extent of the foot fracture picked up by captain Kyle Benedictus.

To make matters worse, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, who last week made his return from long-term injury, has picked up an unrelated knee issue and Rhys Breen will have to undergo a scan on his knee.

They all join key first-team players Matty Todd and Deniz Mehmet on the sidelines.

Dunfermline boss left scratching his head ahead of Dundee United match

McPake told the Dunfermline Athletic official website: “It is disappointing and everyone is scratching heads wondering, is it the load in training?

“When you look at the injuries that we have had, the only one that we were, not reckless with, but when Michael O’Halloran came in and he went from doing nothing to doing a lot.

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake was speakign ahead of facing Dundee United. Image: SNS.

“His body in the end caught up with him and he had to have a week or two out just doing rehab.

“The rest have been impact injuries and that results in the surgeries that we have had to date and the time that people are out. It is really unfortunate.”

