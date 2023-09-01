Michael O’Halloran on Dunfermline’s ‘big-club feel’ and why he is ‘pre-habbing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael O’Halloran on Dunfermline’s ‘big-club feel’ and why he is ‘pre-habbing’

The forward missed a chunk of the season so far due to a hamstring injury.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline forward Michael O'Halloran. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline forward Michael O'Halloran. Image: SNS.

Michael O’Halloran knew straight away that Dunfermline was the club he wanted to be at.

That has been further vindicated by the atmospheres he has sampled since.

O’Halloran made his debut off the bench away to Raith Rovers in the opening Viaplay Cup match. That was after playing in a friendly hours after signing.

He then wasn’t seen until the draw at Tannadice.

Last weekend, the former St Johnstone forward was given his first competitive minutes at East End Park, starting in another Fife derby.

Dunfermline’s Michael O’Halloran. Image: SNS.

“I look at the infrastructure and the fans and it is a Premiership club,” said O’Halloran. “That is the first thing that I noticed.

Michael O’Halloran: ‘Dunfermline has that big-club feel’

“For whatever reason they ended up where they ended up but you hear the aspirations from everybody to get back there.

“It has that big-club feel about it and it’s good to come in an environment where they are always pushing. I like that challenge so for me it was the right decision.

Michael O’Halloran has been impressed with the Dunfermline support. Image: SNS.

“I came in to train for a few days and I knew straightaway looking about the place that I liked what I saw.

“When I spoke to the gaffer it was an easy choice.

“I noticed straight away that the fans are excellent, especially at home we have to make them back us and push you.

Connection between players and fans

“On Saturday we were pushing for that goal. It didn’t come but we got the feeling that they were with us and that is important.

“You can see that there is a good connection with the team on the pitch.”

O’Halloran has now recovered from the hamstring issue that saw him miss a number of matches earlier in the season.

Craig Wighton trains with new team-mate Michael O'Halloran.
Michael O’Halloran trains with his Dunfermline team-mates. Image: SNS.

He puts this down to going from not much football to suddenly taking on a larger workload.

It is also more common for the more explosive players to suffer such injuries.

O’Halloran on ‘pre-habbing’

“I have been fortunate not to have any bad injuries,” he said. “Quicker players are more prone to hamstring injuries which is why you have got to be that bit more careful.

“When you are explosive you put a lot of tension so it is about ‘pre-habbing’ and making sure that they are strong and right.

Dunfermline’s Michael O’Halloran had a hamstring issue. Image: SNS.

“I’m in training and playing again so it is getting better.”

Focus for Dunfermline now turns to Inverness, pointless after three matches and propping up the Championship table.

“We have to focus on ourselves,” said O’Halloran. “We are aware of their threat but I think it is important that we go and impose ourselves.”

