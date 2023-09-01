Ex-Don takes the helm at safety-focused Dundee firm Starn Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Don takes the helm at safety-focused Dundee firm Starn Group

Colin Maver's first boss was Sir Alex Ferguson.

Colin Maver, who was once on the books of Aberdeen FC, is now chief executive of Dundee-based Starn Group.
Colin Maver, who was once on the books of Aberdeen FC, is now chief executive of Dundee-based Starn Group. Image: thinkPR
By Keith Findlay

A schoolboy signing of Sir Alex Ferguson at Aberdeen FC in the late 1970s has been unveiled as the new chief executive of Dundee company Starn Group.

Colin Maver’s last job was in Huntly, where he was managing director of oil and gas services firm R&M Engineering.

He was previously an Aberdeen-based director of energy services company Dron and Dickson (D&D).

From AFC to Montrose and Keith

His earlier life in football saw him playing for Montrose FC, as well as in the Highland League with Keith. He went on to become assistant manager at Kynoch Park in Keith.

But his playing days started at Pittodrie, in Aberdeen, where he was one of Sir Alex’s first signings for the Dons.

The young winger was just 14 when he signed a schoolboy contract, however, it was the fast-growing oil and gas industry and not football that secured his services full-time.

Colin Maver on the ball for Keith in a Scottish Cup tie against Montrose
Colin Maver on the ball for Keith in a Scottish Cup tie against Montrose. Image: Gordonn Lennox

Private equity-owned Starn describes itself as “the global leader committed to protecting people, assets and production from the impact of hazardous conditions”.

It works in 45 countries and global industries including offshore and onshore oil and gas, chemical processing, food and drink, utilities, marine services and water treatment.

The group employs more than 100 people in portfolio businesses including Safehouse, Dynamic Air Shelters, StarnIPC and Sabre Safety Services.

And it has regional hubs in the UK, Middle East, US and Canada.

One of Starn Group's safehouse "habitats" for use offshore.
One of Starn Group's safehouse "habitats" for use offshore. Image: Rick Clark

Phil Maxted has been group executive chairman since October 2015. He remains chairman.

Mr Maxted said Mr Maver’s industry experience in domestic and global markets would bolster the group’s existing expertise.

He added: “Colin’s expertise in working in regions including South Africa, the UAE and Brazil will provide invaluable insight as we grow and expand our business.”

“I’m excited to use my years of expertise to build on our work both in the UK and internationally.”

Colin Maver, chief executive, Starn Group

Mr Maver, who will be 60 later this month, said he was “delighted” to be joining a group whose “habitats”, which control environments to achieve hazard-free working conditions, and other technologies were behind more than 10 million hours of safe productivity over the past 20 years.

“I’m excited to use my years of expertise to build on our work both in the UK and internationally,” he added.

Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie, the home of Aberdeen FC for the unveiling of his statue in February 2022. Image: DCT Media

Starn’s new CEO once credited a former chairman of Montrose FC, Bryan Keith, for kick-starting his career in the oil and gas industry.

He also described Mr Keith and Dons legend Sir Alex as the two key influences in his professional life.

Early experiences in football played a big part in shaping his future, he said.

Mr Maver’s early career in oil and gas

After building up Aberdeen company Bon Accord Electrical and opening offices in Houston and Cape Town before its eventual sale, he had a stint at Granite City firm Noskab.

He joined D&D in 2003, becoming one of three directors behind a management buyout five years later.

Starn, which worked with the NHS at the height of the Covid pandemic to provide safe environments for healthcare staff and patients, is owned by Energy Growth Momentum and Simmons Private Equity II.

