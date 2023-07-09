4 Dunfermline v Hearts talking points as Michael O’Halloran starts hours after signing

There was a pleasant surprise among the Dunfermline team lines when they were posted an hour and 15 minutes before kick-off.

Michael O’Halloran went straight into the Pars front three – after signing a two-year deal – as the Pars hosted Hearts in their latest pre-season friendly.

There were things to like about the home side’s performance, but areas still to work on ahead of the competitive matches starting next weekend.

MOH straight in for his first start. pic.twitter.com/vMEuYl2Bhm — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) July 9, 2023

Hearts youngster Luke Rathie gave his side the lead late on before Peter Haring’s own goal meant the Pars left with another credible draw against top-flight opposition.

Next up is a trip to Alloa on Tuesday for their final warm-up fixture before Raith Rovers in the Viaplay Cup group stage.

Solid defence

Hearts controlled much of the first half but the Pars defence stood strong.

They limited the away side to blocked shots and efforts from distance, with Deniz Mehmet having little to do.

Here's how the Pars should shape up. Todd and O'Halloran could play on either side. pic.twitter.com/S1LaB2UovL — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) July 9, 2023

Kyle Benedictus continued his form from last season, getting his head in the way of an early Cammy Devlin effort among other important interventions.

Josh Edwards was beaten for pace a few times by Yutaro Oda, but overall Dunfermline repelled the Hearts attacks.

Michael O’Halloran

O’Halloran was involved in one of the Pars most dangerous attacks when Stephen Kingsley put Aaron Comrie’s cross just wide of his own goal.

The Pars’ latest recruit was replaced at half-time but his strength and pace will no doubt be a huge asset in Dunfermline’s Championship push.

The hosts should have taken the lead midway through the first half when Matty Todd put Craig Wighton on goal, but Harry Stone’s save matched the striker’s effort.

Goalkeeper distribution

There is a noticeable difference in the way Mehmet distributes the ball.

The keeper has clearly been working on finding a team-mate towards the far corner of his own half and does so regularly.

Unfortunately, he got one of the simpler passes wrong, presenting Hearts with a great opportunity, but Benedictus was again there to block.

The Pars captain also joins the keeper for goal kicks, sometimes taking responsibility for them.

Deal for Paul McGowan

Lewis McCann, Ewan Otoo and Paul McGowan came on at the break, the latter as a trialist once again.

McGowan was lively, showing some excellent touches.

Whether or not he is offered a deal by Dunfermline remains to be seen, but he has done his chances no harm with his pre-season performances.

Dunfermline were more of a threat in the second half after Hearts changed most of their team at half-time,

Pars’ young midfielder Andy Tod impressed off the bench, as did Taylor Sutherland, who forced the equaliser.

That came after a late strike from Rathie had given Hearts the lead.