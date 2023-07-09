4 Dunfermline v Hearts talking points as Michael O’Halloran starts hours after signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dunfermline v Hearts talking points as Michael O’Halloran starts hours after signing

The Pars recorded their second draw in a week against Premiership opposition.

By Craig Cairns
Michael O'Halloran has signed a two-year deal. Image: Craig Brown.
There was a pleasant surprise among the Dunfermline team lines when they were posted an hour and 15 minutes before kick-off.

Michael O’Halloran went straight into the Pars front three – after signing a two-year deal – as the Pars hosted Hearts in their latest pre-season friendly.

There were things to like about the home side’s performance, but areas still to work on ahead of the competitive matches starting next weekend.

 

Hearts youngster Luke Rathie gave his side the lead late on before Peter Haring’s own goal meant the Pars left with another credible draw against top-flight opposition.

Next up is a trip to Alloa on Tuesday for their final warm-up fixture before Raith Rovers in the Viaplay Cup group stage.

Solid defence

Hearts controlled much of the first half but the Pars defence stood strong.

They limited the away side to blocked shots and efforts from distance, with Deniz Mehmet having little to do.

Kyle Benedictus continued his form from last season, getting his head in the way of an early Cammy Devlin effort among other important interventions.

Josh Edwards was beaten for pace a few times by Yutaro Oda, but overall Dunfermline repelled the Hearts attacks.

Michael O’Halloran

O’Halloran was involved in one of the Pars most dangerous attacks when Stephen Kingsley put Aaron Comrie’s cross just wide of his own goal.

The Pars’ latest recruit was replaced at half-time but his strength and pace will no doubt be a huge asset in Dunfermline’s Championship push.

The hosts should have taken the lead midway through the first half when Matty Todd put Craig Wighton on goal, but Harry Stone’s save matched the striker’s effort.

Goalkeeper distribution

There is a noticeable difference in the way Mehmet distributes the ball.

The keeper has clearly been working on finding a team-mate towards the far corner of his own half and does so regularly.

Pars goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet. Image: SNS.

Unfortunately, he got one of the simpler passes wrong, presenting Hearts with a great opportunity, but Benedictus was again there to block.

The Pars captain also joins the keeper for goal kicks, sometimes taking responsibility for them.

Deal for Paul McGowan

Lewis McCann, Ewan Otoo and Paul McGowan came on at the break, the latter as a trialist once again.

McGowan was lively, showing some excellent touches.

Paul McGowan came on as a trialist. Image: SNS.

Whether or not he is offered a deal by Dunfermline remains to be seen, but he has done his chances no harm with his pre-season performances.

Dunfermline were more of a threat in the second half after Hearts changed most of their team at half-time,

Pars’ young midfielder Andy Tod impressed off the bench, as did Taylor Sutherland, who forced the equaliser.

That came after a late strike from Rathie had given Hearts the lead.

