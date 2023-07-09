Dunfermline sign former St Johnstone star Michael O’Halloran

Dunfermline have completed the signing of Michael O’Halloran on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old forward left St Johnstone this summer after signing at McDiarmid Park in 2019.

O’Halloran spent part of last season on loan at Cove Rangers and becomes James McPake’s fourth signing of the summer.

A new signing and straight into the starting eleven 🏁 Welcome Michael O'Halloran 🏁 pic.twitter.com/KZWdNbmlQa — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) July 9, 2023

O’Halloran went straight into the Pars’ starting line-up for their Sunday friendly against Hearts at East End Park.

The lightning quick attacker is one of only three players to have winners medals from all three of St Johnstone’s major trophy wins.

He won his first Scottish Cup in 2014 while in his first spell at McDiarmid Park, then helped Saints to a stunning domestic cup double in 2020/21, assuring himself of legendary status in Perth.