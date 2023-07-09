Man hospitalised after crash blocks busy Kirkcaldy street

One man has been taken to hospital after a crash blocked a Kirkcaldy street on Sunday.

Multiple emergency services, including several police cars, and ambulance and a fire appliance descended on Abbotshall Road at around 12.45pm.

It was in response to a one-car crash close to the junction with Whyte Melville Road.

Abbotshall Road was blocked for around an hour as emergency services continued at the scene.

Crash blocked Abbotshall Road in Kirkcaldy for around an hour

The driver of the vehicle was assisted by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

His injuries are not thought to be serious.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert of a road traffic collision at 12.47pm.

“One appliance was despatched from Kirkcaldy station to Abbotshall Road in the town to assist other emergency services.

“One man was later taken to Victoria Hospital with what are understood to be minor injuries.”