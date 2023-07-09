Councillor learns that Olympia repairs are ‘on target’ for October completion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Councillor learns that Olympia repairs are ‘on target’ for October completion

Councillor Fraser Macpherson learned about the progress after asking for an update from the council.

By Ben MacDonald
Olympia swimming pool, Dundee
Olympia is set to reopen in October. Image: DC Thomson

A Dundee City Councillor has learned that the Olympia Leisure Centre remains on track to reopen in October.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson asked for an update on the swimming pool’s repairs.

Mr Macpherson said: “It looks like these are on schedule and hopefully we will see re-opening later in the autumn.”

The council’s Lib Dem leader was advised by the senior manager for capital projects and cost management.

He said: “I can confirm that the project is progressing well across the various trade activities taking place.

“In relation to the overall programme, the project is approximately 75% complete.

“We remain on target for the original completion date of Friday October 6 for the contract works.

Inside the Olympia Dundee.
The Olympia in Dundee has been closed since 2021. Image: DC Thomson

“It is worth highlighting that the October date is the construction completion, and we are developing a commissioning schedule to determine dates for Leisure and Culture Dundee staff being trained and in a position to set an opening date in due course.

“Once we get closer to the end of the construction programme, in conjunction with Leisure and Culture Dundee, we will be able to set a date for the reopening.”

Strategy is urgently needed

The Scottish Liberal Democrat Group feels a proper strategy for swimming provision in Dundee is urgently needed.

Mr Macpherson said, “On top of the Olympia fiasco, the council has made a total mess of swimming provision at the East End Campus.

“It is the most costly tender Dundee City Council has ever had at over £100 million but there’s to be no swimming pool.

“The fact that the schools it will replace – Braeview Academy and Craigie High School – both have swimming pools – makes it a backwards step if ever there was one.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson
Councillor Fraser Macpherson has been left disappointed with the lack of swimming proficiencies in the city. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“When I tried to raise this at the council’s Policy & Resources Committee, the council leader shut down questioning.

“I then asked the Children and Families Service who made the decision to have no swimming provision and when it was made, they effectively said there is no such date.

“It also failed to consult the local community on the lack of any swimming provision.

“This causes us to draw the conclusion that swimming is low down the priority list of the council, which is hugely disappointing.”

No decision made on East End pool

Responding, the director of Children and Families Service said: “I can say from the outset, there was no one specific day/date when the decision was made about a swimming pool in the EEC.

“It was more as a result of various early conversations across Children & Families Service, City Development and Corporate Services.

“The approach taken in developing the scheme has been to communicate with all stakeholders and update as the design progressed.

“On this basis the focus was on what accommodation was being included within the facility rather than what was not being included.

“As such there was at no point during the process where a specific date can be identified as where a decision was made to not include certain elements of accommodation within the project.”

