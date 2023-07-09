Broughty Ferry artist devastated after caravan destroyed by fire after vandalism spree

A Broughty Ferry artist has been left “beyond devastated” after her caravan was destroyed by a fire following a spate of vandalism.

Police are treating the incident as deliberate after the former teacher also received menacing letters in the days running up to the blaze.

Andrea Douglas began her Art for All business after her role as an art and design teacher at Dundee High School ended after 20 years.

She used the “wee pink van” for mobile events, where she would host art workshops for all ages and abilities.

On Friday, Andrea’s caravan was destroyed after it was set on fire outside her house on Grove Road.

She said: “When I got the call and went outside and saw the caravan in flames, I was beyond devastated.

“My work and personal items were in there. My daughter also had her things in there, and now they’re gone.”

“I’m not angry with whoever done this, but I want them caught. I want them remanded and held accountable for the damage they caused.”

Anonymous letters sent

Just last month, the caravan was targeted twice in one week, with graffiti scrawled over it.

Andrea said: “Prior to that I had six cases of vandalism. I also received two very disturbing anonymous messages.

“I kept it private because they were signed from ‘The Street’.

“Now this has happened I have to be transparent. They were far more worrying than the graffiti, I could deal with that.

“The psychological letters were much more worrying. The police have them and are doing thorough investigations.

“This was done after 11pm. It wasn’t dark or pitch black. Someone must have seen something and I’m pleading with the public to come forward with some information.”

Her daughter, Aila, also used the caravan for her business Cute Bracelets.

The pair attend markets and had hoped to use the caravan for craft events too.

Andrea told The Courier that Aila had planned on having a sleepover with her friends in the caravan.

She said: “This could have been absolutely horrific. The fire was so bad that it damaged a car on the other side of the street.

“It also caught the trees to the side of where it was parked and the wooden fence was badly damaged. If the trees went on fire it could have been catastrophic.”

Public rally round to support

Andrea’s sister Jenni has launched a Gofundme page, with half of its £500 target already met.

“I am absolutely humbled by the support from family, friends and strangers. It’s gone way beyond what I ever expected.

“I’m embarrassed about it because I feel there’s more organisations and people that deserve the money more than me.”

“I have received a lot of negative feedback and it’s reassuring to have had such positive feedback.”

Andrea is hoping to give back to the public with the final total.

She said: “The money from the Gofundme will be used to hold a community arts day, either in Broughty Ferry or Dundee, for the people who supported me.

“I want to bring the community together after such a traumatic experience and I want to give something back.

Although devastated, Andrea wants to continue with the business, and is hoping to locate a vehicle to help her continue.

She said: “I’m still very passionate about Art For All and I want it to carry on with this dream of mine.”

Fire being treated as wilful

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.45pm on Friday, officers received a report of a vehicle on fire on Grove Road.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”