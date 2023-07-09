Broughty Ferry artist devastated after caravan destroyed by fire after vandalism spree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry artist devastated after caravan destroyed by fire after vandalism spree

Barely anything was left of Andrea Douglas' "wee pink van" following the fire, which police are treating as deliberate.

By Ben MacDonald
Destroyed caravan
Andrea's caravan was destroyed by a fire on Friday night. Image: Art For All/Facebook

A Broughty Ferry artist has been left “beyond devastated” after her caravan was destroyed by a fire following a spate of vandalism.

Police are treating the incident as deliberate after the former teacher also received menacing letters in the days running up to the blaze.

Andrea Douglas began her Art for All business after her role as an art and design teacher at Dundee High School ended after 20 years.

She used the “wee pink van” for mobile events, where she would host art workshops for all ages and abilities.

On Friday, Andrea’s caravan was destroyed after it was set on fire outside her house on Grove Road.

She said: “When I got the call and went outside and saw the caravan in flames, I was beyond devastated.

“My work and personal items were in there. My daughter also had her things in there, and now they’re gone.”

“I’m not angry with whoever done this, but I want them caught. I want them remanded and held accountable for the damage they caused.”

Anonymous letters sent

Just last month, the caravan was targeted twice in one week, with graffiti scrawled over it.

Andrea said: “Prior to that I had six cases of vandalism. I also received two very disturbing anonymous messages.

“I kept it private because they were signed from ‘The Street’.

“Now this has happened I have to be transparent. They were far more worrying than the graffiti, I could deal with that.

Grove Street, Broughty Ferry
Andrea believes the incident took place at 11pm. Image: Art For All/Facebook

“The psychological letters were much more worrying. The police have them and are doing thorough investigations.

“This was done after 11pm. It wasn’t dark or pitch black. Someone must have seen something and I’m pleading with the public to come forward with some information.”

Her daughter, Aila, also used the caravan for her business Cute Bracelets.

The pair attend markets and had hoped to use the caravan for craft events too.

Aila Douglas
Andrea’s daughter Alia was planning on having a sleepover in the caravan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Andrea told The Courier that Aila had planned on having a sleepover with her friends in the caravan.

She said: “This could have been absolutely horrific. The fire was so bad that it damaged a car on the other side of the street.

“It also caught the trees to the side of where it was parked and the wooden fence was badly damaged. If the trees went on fire it could have been catastrophic.”

Public rally round to support

Andrea’s sister Jenni has launched a Gofundme page, with half of its £500 target already met.

“I am absolutely humbled by the support from family, friends and strangers. It’s gone way beyond what I ever expected.

“I’m embarrassed about it because I feel there’s more organisations and people that deserve the money more than me.”

“I have received a lot of negative feedback and it’s reassuring to have had such positive feedback.”

Art For All's wee pink van
Andrea hopes to continue her business. Image: Art For All/Facebook

Andrea is hoping to give back to the public with the final total.

She said: “The money from the Gofundme will be used to hold a community arts day, either in Broughty Ferry or Dundee, for the people who supported me.

“I want to bring the community together after such a traumatic experience and I want to give something back.

Although devastated, Andrea wants to continue with the business, and is hoping to locate a vehicle to help her continue.

She said: “I’m still very passionate about Art For All and I want it to carry on with this dream of mine.”

Fire being treated as wilful

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.45pm on Friday, officers received a report of a vehicle on fire on Grove Road.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

