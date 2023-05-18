Broughty Ferry mum’s art venture caravan sprayed with explicit graffiti for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry mum’s art venture caravan sprayed with explicit graffiti for second time

The Wee Pink van was targeted twice in a week.

By Isla Glen
The Wee Pink Caravan sprayed with graffiti.
Explicit graffiti was daubed on the caravan. Image: Andrea Douglas

Vandals have left a single mother devastated for the second time after graffiti of explicit imagery was again sprayed on her art caravan in Broughty Ferry.

Andrea Douglas began running Art For All after her job as an art and design teacher at Dundee High School ended after 20 years.

As well as her teaching work, she ran her own jewellery business and art workshops.

As part of the business, Andrea bought a caravan for mobile events and began posting about its renovation on Instagram @TheWeePinkVan.

However, last week she awoke to find an explicit image spray-painted on the caravan after running her first art classes that weekend.

Wee Pink Van vandalised for second time

Then on Wednesday Andrea got up to find the caravan – which had just been fixed – covered in the same graffiti imagery.

She said: “My Wee Pink Van has been badly graffitied again.

“I can’t believe it. I’m devastated.

“Exactly the same thing has been spray-painted over the side

“I’m pretty resilient but this is horrific.

“It’s turning this nice residential street horrible.

“I’m fighting for an income here. This is ruining my livelihood.

“It’s just been fixed and then vandalised again. It’s a big cost.”

No evidence or CCTV

Although the police spoke to neighbours, there was no CCTV footage or evidence of who carried out the vandalism.

The vandalism has left Andrea considering paying for storage to prevent further damage.

She said: “I don’t want to give up my dream because of the silly person doing this.

“I won’t give up Art for All. It’s my passion to bring art to all ages, abilities and local communities.

“I’ve been seeing where the demand is all over Dundee.

“I spent 20 years at the high school and what I’m trying to do is not go straight back to the classroom.

“I’m trying to set up on my own as I feel like there’s a need for Art for All.

“In the future, I hope to offer bursaries and things like that for people that can’t afford art classes.”

The van before it was turned pink.
The van was recently renovated. Image: Andrea Douglas

The caravan was bought six months ago, at which point it was half-renovated.

Andrea finished it, painting, spraying and designing it to be pink inside and out.

The entrepreneur is keen to host afternoon teas, corporate events, prosecco nights, meetings, hen nights and other events.

She plans to deliver art classes to people across Dundee, as well as home-schooled children and people with dementia.

Her daughter, Aila, set up Cute Bracelets – which runs under her business – during the pandemic.

Aila donates her profits to charitable causes, such as Ukrainian refugees and the Turkey Syria Appeal. She attends markets with the help of her mother and was hoping to use the caravan for craft events too.

