Broughty Ferry pupil Aila, 10, inspired by TikTok to start bracelets business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Broughty Ferry pupil Aila, 10, inspired by TikTok to start bracelets business

By Maria Gran
October 1 2022, 5.58am
Aila Douglas Selway, 10, runs her business Cute Bracelets from her bedroom.
Aila Douglas Selway, 10, runs her business Cute Bracelets from her bedroom.

Broughty Ferry primary school pupil Aila Douglas Selway says she was inspired by TikTok to create her own business Cute Bracelets.

Ten-year-old Aila was stuck at home with Covid in October last year, leading to the start of the business.

The Eastern Primary School pupil already had some bracelets ready to go when Cute Bracelets was born.

She says: Before I had Covid, we were in Spain. I brought beads with me and made lots of jewellery just for fun.

“I saw videos on TikTok of people setting up businesses and I wanted to give it a shot.

Aila runs her business from her Broughty Ferry bedroom and travels to markets at the weekend.

“I started selling my bracelets and gave 10% of profits to children with cancer last year.”

Cute Bracelets is ‘like a hobby’

Cute Bracelets offers jewellery including earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings and phone charms all handmade by Aila.

The primary seven pupil has also started offering printed t-shirts, jumpers, hoodies and tote bags, as well as bespoke commissions.

“I make all the designs on my computer,” she explains.

All of Aila’s jewellery and clothing are designed by her.

“The four fashion ranges are the mushroom, smiley face, flower and lightning bolt, and I have a limited edition range that says ‘have a good day’.

“I cut out the designs on my vinyl cutter and heat press it on.”

As well as selling to friends and family, Aila travels around to local markets with her products.

Fitting her business around school and friends is no issue, says the entrepreneur.

When she goes on holiday Aila takes her beads with her, even selling bracelets on the train.

To her, Cute Bracelets is just like any other hobby – like her dance classes.

“My friends might have a hobby like horse riding, and it’s just like that,” she says.

Learning important skills

Aila’s mum Andrea Douglas is a jewellery designer and art teacher who travels to markets with her and lends a helping hand when needed.

Andrea says Cute Bracelets is teaching Aila lots of important skills.

Aila uses her heat press to print her designs onto clothes and tote bags.

“She inspires me and it’s great, because I love being creative.

“She’s learning lots of life skills – problem solving, budgeting, she does all the money and financing.”

Aila and Andrea have struggled to find support for the business, as nothing is geared towards Aila’s age group.

So far, Cute Bracelets has received training from Dundee group E3 and a sponsorship from Icon Signs to create a banner and business cards.

Aila and her mum Andrea are looking for more business support for Cute Bracelets.

“Loads of young people have ideas, but maybe people wouldn’t take them seriously because of their age,” says Andrea.

“Actually they’re the perfect age, because they are full of enthusiasm and they aren’t worried about things going wrong.”

Business success helps local charities

Initially, Aila supported charity Tayside and North East Fife Children with Cancer and Leukaemia by donating 10% of her profits.

After the war in Ukraine broke out she decided to give all her profits to Ukrainian refugees in the area.

Aila has donated over £350 to charity after almost a year in business.

The 10-year-old has donated over £300 to two local families so far.

“Online I saw people giving 10% to Ukraine, but I decided to give away all my profits because it’s hard work fleeing from your country,” Aila says.

“I designed bracelets with blue and yellow beads and words like ‘stay strong’ and ‘hope’ on them.”

All the funds that don’t go to charity, Aila puts back into Cute Bracelets.

Andrea is impressed with the 10-year-old’s empathy for others.

“It’s lovely that she’s giving money to charity and that she’s understanding of people that are less fortunate than us.

“We’re always saying how lucky we are.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

A homeowner who could face losing his property because increasing mortgage costs are set to outgrow his benefits allowance fears ‘a bloodbath’ of repossessions (PA)
Homeowner fears repossession ‘bloodbath’ as mortgage set to outgrow benefits
Members of the Communication Workers Union walked out on a 48-hour strike on Friday (PA)
Royal Mail workers continue strike over pay and conditions
Energy prices will soar this winter. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Energy bills rise to record-high levels
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has written to Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, urging her to take “urgent steps to allow a negotiated settlement” after the union said latest figures showed railway bosses benefiting from government tax cuts (PA)
Train services set to be crippled by fresh strike
Prime Minister Liz Truss would not say whether benefits will be uprated in line with inflation (Toby Melville/PA)
Prime Minister unable to say whether autumn benefits rise will go ahead
Broughty Ferry pupil Aila, 10, inspired by TikTok to start bracelets business
Transcript of Liz Truss’s pool interview in Kent
There were glimmers of hope on Friday as official figures showed that the UK economy grew in the latest quarter, contrary to previous forecasts that it had shrunk (PA)
European markets upbeat as UK economy grows
Tesco is expected to reveal higher sales over the first half of the year despite pressure on consumer budgets (PA)
Tesco to face questions over consumer demand concerns despite ‘rise in sales’
Co-chief executive of Scarf David Mackay.
Dundee expert reveals five tips to saving on your energy bills
The Prime Minister has repeatedly said no household will pay more than £2,500 in energy bills, which is incorrect (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Experts continue to call on Truss to correct record ahead of new price cap

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
3
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
4
dundee restaurants
6 of the best Dundee restaurants to take your parents if they are paying…
5
The Dunhill Links fireworks is a popular event
Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews
6
Raymond Carr appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from…
7
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
Bowmans Coffee House owner Susan Bowman in front of her new Brook Street cafe.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe
10
Tomasz Lacki at an earlier court appearance.
Fake Amazon driver who conned 90-year-old Crieff woman is ‘victim of Brexit’

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Paul Whitelaw: Powerful programming takes centre stage this week, with The Walk-In and This…
Jacob McDonald, 6, has crossed six iconic bridges in Scotland to raise awareness of pulmonary fibrosis.
Broughty Ferry boy, 6, recognised for raising thousands of pounds in memory of late…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer continues his search for a new striker.
Dundee will utilise squad in Championship triple header says manager Gary Bowyer
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I put on my wedding band, and I have to laugh
Lauren Lyle stars as Methil-raised DS Karen Pirie in the TV series based on Val McDermid's book.
TELLYBOX: Karen Pirie is great, Inside Man a bit baffling
Raymond Carr appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Suspected Perthshire drink-driver narrowly dodged collisions as he tried to grab cider can from…

Editor's Picks