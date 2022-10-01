Broughty Ferry pupil Aila, 10, inspired by TikTok to start bracelets business

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Broughty Ferry primary school pupil Aila Douglas Selway says she was inspired by TikTok to create her own business Cute Bracelets.

Ten-year-old Aila was stuck at home with Covid in October last year, leading to the start of the business.

The Eastern Primary School pupil already had some bracelets ready to go when Cute Bracelets was born.

She says: Before I had Covid, we were in Spain. I brought beads with me and made lots of jewellery just for fun.

“I saw videos on TikTok of people setting up businesses and I wanted to give it a shot.

“I started selling my bracelets and gave 10% of profits to children with cancer last year.”

Cute Bracelets is ‘like a hobby’

Cute Bracelets offers jewellery including earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings and phone charms all handmade by Aila.

The primary seven pupil has also started offering printed t-shirts, jumpers, hoodies and tote bags, as well as bespoke commissions.

“I make all the designs on my computer,” she explains.

“The four fashion ranges are the mushroom, smiley face, flower and lightning bolt, and I have a limited edition range that says ‘have a good day’.

“I cut out the designs on my vinyl cutter and heat press it on.”

As well as selling to friends and family, Aila travels around to local markets with her products.

Fitting her business around school and friends is no issue, says the entrepreneur.

To her, Cute Bracelets is just like any other hobby – like her dance classes.

“My friends might have a hobby like horse riding, and it’s just like that,” she says.

Learning important skills

Aila’s mum Andrea Douglas is a jewellery designer and art teacher who travels to markets with her and lends a helping hand when needed.

Andrea says Cute Bracelets is teaching Aila lots of important skills.

“She inspires me and it’s great, because I love being creative.

“She’s learning lots of life skills – problem solving, budgeting, she does all the money and financing.”

Aila and Andrea have struggled to find support for the business, as nothing is geared towards Aila’s age group.

So far, Cute Bracelets has received training from Dundee group E3 and a sponsorship from Icon Signs to create a banner and business cards.

“Loads of young people have ideas, but maybe people wouldn’t take them seriously because of their age,” says Andrea.

“Actually they’re the perfect age, because they are full of enthusiasm and they aren’t worried about things going wrong.”

Business success helps local charities

Initially, Aila supported charity Tayside and North East Fife Children with Cancer and Leukaemia by donating 10% of her profits.

After the war in Ukraine broke out she decided to give all her profits to Ukrainian refugees in the area.

The 10-year-old has donated over £300 to two local families so far.

“Online I saw people giving 10% to Ukraine, but I decided to give away all my profits because it’s hard work fleeing from your country,” Aila says.

“I designed bracelets with blue and yellow beads and words like ‘stay strong’ and ‘hope’ on them.”

All the funds that don’t go to charity, Aila puts back into Cute Bracelets.

Andrea is impressed with the 10-year-old’s empathy for others.

“It’s lovely that she’s giving money to charity and that she’s understanding of people that are less fortunate than us.

“We’re always saying how lucky we are.”