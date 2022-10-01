Dundee MSP demands ban on energy firms cutting off families struggling to pay bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee MSP demands ban on energy firms cutting off families struggling to pay bills

Energy firms should be banned from cutting off gas and electricity from households unable to pay escalating costs, a Dundee-based MSP has said.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
October 1 2022, 6.00am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Labour’s Mercedes Villalba will propose a policy in Holyrood which would stop suppliers from being able to disconnect struggling customers during winter.

While the Tories capped energy prices so that the average household will pay £2,500, some consumers can still be charged more than this and costs have already risen.

Energy policy is not devolved to the SNP, but Ms Villalba believes ministers should try to find a workaround.

‘Rocketing fuel bills’

She said: “Holyrood should test its legal powers and support a ban on disconnecting households from energy supplies.

“Families are facing rocketing fuel bills, with the bitterly cold winter months just around the corner.”

Households are rarely cut off from their electricity and gas supplies immediately if they cannot make payments.

Instead they can often negotiate an agreement with their supplier to pay back what they owe over a longer period of time.

Gas and electricity rises will be astronomical over winter for some families.

However, if no deal is reached energy firms can take customers to court and obtain a warrant to disconnect their supply or install a prepayment meter.

Under Ms Villalba proposals, the Scottish Government would stop power companies from being able to do this.

The Labour MSP said: “In-Work poverty is rife, with the cost-of-living crisis out of control, leaving many unable to meet the staggeringly high bills demanded by the privatised energy firms.

‘Widespread support’

“While energy powers remain largely reserved, there is widespread support among MSPs for measures to prevent the fuel poverty caused by the fuel price hike.

“I am hopeful that SNP and Green MSPs will be receptive to the proposal I intend to present to Holyrood to support those facing severe hardship this winter.”

Scots living in rural areas already face some of the highest energy bills in the UK due to extreme fuel poverty.

In August it emerged Tayside consumers had been getting overcharged for years due to a “distortion” in a UK Government initiative.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “This is an incredibly unsettling time for consumers and we continue to do all we can to support households.

“Whilst powers related to the energy market are reserved, we continue to advocate for the needs of Scottish consumers, including those at risk of disconnection.

“At the recent energy summit chaired by the first minister, energy companies agreed to pursue all possible options to provide enhanced support to consumers who are in difficulty.”

