Inchmichael upcycling shop saves 20 tonnes of furniture from landfill

By Joanna Bremner
October 1 2022, 6.00am
upcycling
From left: Diva Keith, Alfie Iannetta and Sarah Peterson.

Tayside Upcycling and Craft Centre’s ‘big risk’ has paid off, as they surpass 20 tonnes of furniture sold.

The Tucc shop, as it is also known, opened back in August 2020.

And the owners are delighted to surpass this impressive milestone.

That’s 20 tonnes of furniture sold, with much more in the works at their premises. Not to mention the tonnes of upcycled items created by visitors they have inspired.

‘Big risk’

Alfie Iannetta, 61, runs the store with his wife, Sarah Peterson.

“It was a big risk for us to open up in the middle of a global pandemic,” he said.

“Reaching this milestone has been a real pleasant surprise.”

Sarah Peterson at the Tucc workshop.

The shop upcycles furniture, decorations, and lots more.

They strive to reduce waste by diverting items from landfill and turning them into something new.

Their beautiful creations can be seen online and in their Errol-based store.

Inspiring the community

“When we first opened, we only had about eight artisans,” Alfie explained, “now we’re up to over 30.

“Not a week goes past that we don’t have people trying to join what we do.”

‘Upcycling ambassador’ Diva Keith applies a coat of paint.

A range of artists work with the shop, but there are also many more that come and visit.

“We offer a mentoring service for these artisans, helping them to earn enough money with what they’re creating,” Alfie added.

“At the heart of what we do, it’s about mentoring the artisans and engaging with visitors.

“We’re aiming to shine a light on diverting from landfill.”

Tayside Upcycling and Craft Centre has also sold over a thousand pots of paint.

These, Alfie says, are being used by visitors who have been inspired to try out their own DIY upcycling creations.

“A huge amount of people come to visit us and they get inspired.

“I think the fact they can see a similar item in our showroom encourages them to go and do it themselves.”

Why not try upcycling for yourself?

The Tucc shop team offer an advice service for anyone who wants to try out upcycling, but may struggle with where to start.

“We offer all the materials and advice so people can do this themselves,” Alfie said.

“It really is about education.”

The shop will also be starting a series of workshops before the end of the year, to help other ‘upcyclers’ with their projects.

What we do galvanises good will.”

Alfie Iannetta, founder and director of Tayside Upcycling and Craft Centre

Alfie is very grateful for all the support that they have had from the local community.

This includes their landlords and Gillies and Mackay, a garden furniture supplier that provided them with a free shed where they can work with fabrics.

Alfie also expressed thanks to Perthshire Flooring who provided them with free tiles for their premises.

“We would never have got here without all the people that have helped us out,” he said.

“We’re really so lucky that we have been supported by so many people that have kept us going and helped us to grow.

“There isn’t an awful lot of profit in it – but that’s not what we’re about.”

Worldwide demand

Sarah, their lead artist, is a regular feature on the BBC’s Money for Nothing show.

She showcases the potential of items otherwise destined for landfill.

“It shines a light on what we do.

“It’s quite amazing, now we’ve got visitors coming to see us from the likes of Holland.

“And we ship our stuff all over the world.”

upcycling
Sarah and Diva.

Meanwhile, the Tucc shop’s popularity means that they receive a wealth of donations.

But a serious lack of space continues to be an issue for the upcycling group.

“We would be able to save a lot more furniture if we had the storage space,” Alfie said.

“We’re really only scratching the surface of what we can do.”

Perthshire shop's desperate plea for space to boost sustainability mission

Editor's Picks