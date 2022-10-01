Jamie Murphy shows you CAN teach an old dog new tricks as St Johnstone star discovers less is more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jamie Murphy shows you CAN teach an old dog new tricks as St Johnstone star discovers less is more

By Eric Nicolson
October 1 2022, 6.00am
Johnstone's Jamie Murphy is finding out less can be more.

Life at St Johnstone has taught Jamie Murphy that less can be more.

And the former Rangers, Hibs and Motherwell forward believes a realisation there is a time to rest will stand him in good stead for a successful first season at McDiarmid Park.

Hell for leather on the training ground may have worked in the early and middle years of his career.

But the penny has dropped for Murphy that there’s a more bespoke way to ensure he’s at the top of his game for long periods now that he’s closer to the veteran stage of it.

In football, you can teach an old dog new tricks.

“Coming here has been really good for me,” said the 33-year-old. “From the moment I spoke to the manager and met the boys, it has all been going well.

“That’s off and on the pitch.

“My body feels good. Over the last couple of years that had been a big problem for me.

“I have been my own worst enemy, to be honest, because I have wanted to train every day and do the same things as everyone else.

“This year I have learned to listen a bit better to the coaching staff and the physios about when to have a day off during week.

“Or when to not do part of a session.

“I wanted to be out doing everything every day. That’s not the case anymore.”

In good company

Having the likes of Andy Considine and Ryan McGowan for company when it comes to lifting a foot off the accelerator has been important for Murphy.

“Taking that step back at times has really helped,” he said.

“The manager and the staff here are really experienced in working with older players, so it has been beneficial to listen and learn from them.

“It also helps to have other senior players here because if I was the oldest player and everyone was younger and training every day, I think I’d be the same, wanting to train all the time.

“I wouldn’t want to lose ground on anyone.

Andy Considine is another senior pro at McDiarmid Park.

“But having a few older ones who maybe take that time off, sit something out here and there, has definitely helped me get used to it.

“Hopefully it’s bringing the best out of me.

“The plan is to be playing 90 minutes every time and be going for as long as I can.

“Or if it’s coming off the bench and playing for 30 – whatever the manager thinks is best for the team.

“I have always been a team guy. There’s no point scoring 15 or 20 goals if you get relegated. It’s about the team.”

Golf day

An international break golf day at Craigie Hill was a sign of the dressing room unity that has been fostered in a squad featuring over 10 summer signings.

“Ali Crawford won it,” said Murphy. “He’s a bandit playing off five!

“I’ve never been at a team before where 14 or 15 play golf so we are playing amongst ourselves regularly.

“We’re not having a drink all the time like last week though – it was the international break and the manager had organised it!

“But it’s good to have a team where you want to spend time together. Hopefully doing these things brings everyone closer together.

“Even the non-golfers got involved.”

Callum Davidson doesn’t lack selection and substitution options in attack-minded positions this season.

“The manager has played a front two (with him just off them) in the last couple of games,” he said.

“Nicky Clark and Stevie May have done well. They work well together and play off each other.

“We have Connor McLennan here now, Theo Bair has been scoring goals in the closed-doors games and Chris Kane is still to come back from injury.

“We have a lot of options so the competition is there and the manager can change his approach a bit.

“Maybe in the last few seasons it has been a case of keep battering your head against the door and hope it works.

“But the manager has a lot of different ways to do it now. That’s healthy.”

Editor's Picks