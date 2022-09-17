Callum Davidson and Ange Postecoglou give players the preparation they’re looking for, says St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson and Ange Postecoglou give players the preparation they’re looking for, says St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan

By Eric Nicolson
September 17 2022, 6.00am
Ryan McGowan is a big fan of Ange Postecoglou and Callum Davidson.
Ryan McGowan is a big fan of Ange Postecoglou and Callum Davidson.

Ange Postecoglou’s attention to detail made the Celtic manager stand out from the coaching crowd, according to Ryan McGowan.

And the St Johnstone defender believes Callum Davidson is cut from the same cloth.

Footballers have become more demanding of training ground practices as the former Hearts man’s career has progressed.

Postecoglou was forensic with his pre-match preparations when McGowan played under him with the Australian national team.

Now, after a couple of months getting to know how Davidson puts together a working week on the back pitches at McDiarmid park, the former Hearts man is getting a similar reassuring vibe.

Giving an insight into the critical eye an experienced top level pro brings to a new club, McGowan said: “Players really enjoy training here. That’s the thing that’s taken me aback more than anything.

“Everyone thinks training sessions should be pretty easy to put on.

“But players are getting smarter, more switched on.

“If you can see that the training sessions have been put on with a little bit more thought behind them, work on how it’s going to work on the Saturday then players believe in it more.

“And you enjoy it more because you know it’s going to help you.

“There have been a lot of managers I’ve worked with in the past where you think: ‘They’ve just rocked up this morning and thought, we’ll do this’. It’s off the cuff.

“Here, it’s so planned out and so detailed. That, as a player, gives you belief.”

‘A guy in Glasgow’

Asked to think back to a time when a manager made a similar impression, the 33-year-old reflected: “There’s a guy in Glasgow, Ange Postecoglou. He’s doing alright there.

“I’m not comparing but his training sessions were very much about the team we were playing next and working how we’d got about it throughout the week.

“Here, what we do each week is a little bit different.

“If we’re playing against, say, St Mirren who play three at the back so we’re going to try and get down the wings.

“Monday to Friday would be a lot about how we’re going to get balls into those areas.

“Against Rangers it was maybe in the 10 position because they only tend to play with one sitter.

“All week during training – passing or possession drills – it would be trying to find that way of playing.

“Again, it sounds simple but if you keep doing that then by the time the game comes everyone knows what you want to do.

“A lot of coaches are like ‘Monday, we do this. Tuesday we do that’. Then come a Saturday it’s ‘I want you to do this and this’. Whereas we work on it all week.

“As players we can even coach it on the pitch.”

No Tayside hat-trick

McGowan was part of two relegation campaigns – with Dundee United and Dundee.

He is confident it won’t become a Tayside hat-trick, or indeed that Saints will have another close-shave as they did before he arrived in Perth.

“Looking at the players the club brought in over the summer – and having known the club so long – I had the impression that they’d have a real determination to not let last season happen again,” he said.

“And having spoken to the gaffer and doing a bit more research, you’re looking at the squad on paper thinking it’s highly unlikely it would.

“Having played a long time in Scotland, you understand how important it is to get that mix and balance of experience and of knowing how to win games.

“All of us in the changing room know we have a good chance of making the top six or being a successful team.

“But we can say and talk all we want. We have to be at it on Saturday.

“I was very happy with how we played against St Mirren but that’s to be expected every week.

“We’re not going to win every week but that same amount of effort, application, desire to win the game has to be there.”

Ryan McGowan made his United debut at Hampden.

McGowan added: “With United and Dundee I arrived mid-season at both.

“My first game at United was the semi-final of the League Cup which we won.

“Then things kind of started transpiring towards the end of that season. At the start of the following one we knew it was going to be difficult.

“A change of manager happened quite quickly and I left in January because of the money issues.

“It’s a totally different feeling to here. It’s a really positive atmosphere to work in.”

