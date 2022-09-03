Callum Davidson hails new duo’s penalty box presence and running power, as St Johnstone boss assesses squad versatility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson hails new duo’s penalty box presence and running power, as St Johnstone boss assesses squad versatility

By Eric Nicolson
September 3 2022, 6.00am
Connor McLennan and Nicky Clark.
Connor McLennan and Nicky Clark.

Nicky Clark and Connor McLennan will give St Johnstone a penalty box presence and running power they’ve been lacking, according to manager Callum Davidson.

The Perth boss revealed that both his recent recruits were long-term targets he thought were out of reach.

And their unexpected availability has completed a successful transfer window.

“Nicky’s really good about the box,” said Davidson.

“We’ve got two hard workers up there in Theo (Bair) and Stevie (May).

“I wanted to bring in someone in who could sniff a goal out and be more of a penalty box striker.

“You must have that bit of quality and selfishness in the box.

“I looked at two or three and I’m delighted to get Nicky over the line.

“I didn’t think he was available then he became available. He’s a great addition.

“He’s a good age – the peak of his career. Hopefully we can get the best out of him.

“There’s an opportunity here for him to prove himself. That’s why we brought him in.

“We lost Callum Hendry and Glenn Middleton from last season. We’ve added Jamie Murphy, Nicky Clark and now Connor McLennan. These are good additions.”

Wide forward McLennan

McLennan has a number of strings to his bow but he’s likely to end up focusing predominantly on one position during his season-long loan.

“Connor is full of pace and energy,” said Davidson. “He can play up front, can play wide and wing-back.

“He’s got real versatility to his game but we’d like to nail him down to one position. I definitely see that more on the attacking side.

“He’s a young lad, eager to get on with it. We had a wee go at the start of the season but couldn’t get him. We thought that was the deal finished.

“These things move, change and can reappear. It did at the end of the window and I thought it was too good an opportunity.

“We’re always looking at players who can improve us and I definitely think he’s one of them.

“We’ve good quality in Jamie (Murphy), Graham (Carey) and wee Max (Kucheriavyi) but we need players who can run with and without the ball. It was something we were missing in the team.”

Squad versatility achieved 

Among Davidson’s aims in the summer window was enhancing the McDiarmid Park squad’s tactical flexibility.

He believes that has been achieved.

“I feel we’ve got adaptability and versatility,” said Davidson.

“I’ve got to make hard choices.

“For me is an unusual spot to be in but I’d rather that than scraping about trying to get a starting XI.

“Loads of changes are available. I’ve got the bench too.

“We can change tactics. I believe we’ve a good balance.

“I’m happy with what we’ve done in this window.

“I’ve managed to bring in 12 first team players and two or three development players, which is important for the club.”

Fringe players may yet leave Saints, Davidson confirmed.

“There will be some players who won’t be pleased where they are and we need to make sure we make the right decisions for them and the club that benefit everybody,” he said.

