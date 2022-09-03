Fancy afternoon tea? Here’s the 8 best places in and around Perth to visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’re looking for some of the best places in Perth for afternoon tea, then look no further…

The Courier Food and Drink Team have devised a list of their favourite places, and the ones that have come highly recommended by our readers and friends.

From dog-friendly venues to some of the poshest, most elegant sandwiches you’ll eat in Scotland, the Perth food and drink scene has it all when it comes to afternoon tea.

This traditional tea room is one of the top of our list for afternoon tea. Their focus is firmly on the tea, with more than 30 different blends on the menu.

All of the produce is locally sourced and freshly prepared and there’s a large selection of sandwiches and cakes to enjoy.

If you’re looking for a very authentic experience, Effie’s Victorian tearoom is the one. Be sure to try their carrot cake as the recipe for it has been a secret for more than 20 years.

Afternoon tea is priced at £14.95 on their website.

Address: 202 High Street, Perth PH1 5PA

Enjoy a feast of luxurious sweet treats at Murrayshall on the outskirts of Perth.

From pastries to perfectly cut sandwiches, not to mention scones and a selection of drinks, there’s lots to tuck into.

Afternoon tea is served from noon to 4pm daily in the Lynedoch Lounge and is priced from £27.50 per person for the classic to £37.00 with Champagne.

Address: Murrayshall Road, Scone, Perth PH2 7PH

Leonardo Boutique Huntingtower Perth

If you’re looking for an affordable yet quality afternoon tea experience be sure to pay a visit to Huntingtower Hotel.

Priced at £15.95 per person you’ll get homemade scones, sandwiches, cakes, and small bites, plus tea or coffee included.

They also have a Christmas afternoon tea so keep an eye out for it closer to the time.

Address: Crieff Road, Huntingtower, Perth PH1 3JT

For those willing to splash the cash Gleneagles‘ luxury afternoon tea is a must.

Just a 25 minute drive from Perth, you’ll dine in the Glendevon where you’ll experience a tremendous afternoon tea.

They also have a Beatrix Potter themed afternoon tea. It is priced at £55 per person and includes an amuse bouche, savoury top tier with bubble and squeak and pate, a middle savoury tier with vol-au-vents, crab meat and a sausage roll, finger sandwiches and a sweet stand dedicated to a variety of treats and cakes.

Address: Gleneagles Hotel, The, Auchterarder PH3 1NF

This charming cafe in Perth makes for a great spot for afternoon tea.

Served between 2.30-4pm daily, be sure to block a few hours off your afternoon to really indulge in this experience. Start with appetisers of sausage rolls, quiche and cheese and chutney and move onto filled finger sandwiches and then homemade treats. Not forgetting a classic fruit scone with clotted cream of course.

You can also order it for delivery or collection seven days a week between 10am and noon.

Address: 14 St John’s Place, Perth PH1 5SZ

Enjoy a selection of some of the finest tea, prosecco, Perth gin or Champagne with your afternoon tea at the Royal George Hotel.

The chef will prepare a selection of strawberry tarts, macaroon, bufferfly cakes, caramel shortbread and the hotel’s famous homemade meringues. You’ll also be treated to a selection of dinger sandwiches and more.

The afternoon tea is priced from £14.95 to £21.95 per person.

Address: Tay Street, Perth PH1 5LD

This family-run establishment is a coffee, gift and flower shop with seating across two floors.

Offering a vintage afternoon tea, expect finger sandwiches, scones, pies, crackers with cheese and chutney plus plenty of homebakes when visiting.

Address: 42-44 St John Sreet, Perth PH1 5SP

While it isn’t quite afternoon tea, dog-friendly cafe Brew and Chew offers cream tea which we’ve decided to include because who can’t resist going for a cake and a coffee without purchasing their dog a puppaccino?

With a cake and hot drink list longer than your arm you won’t be able to resist stopping in here with your favourite four-legged friend.

Address: 51 High Street, Perth PH1 5TJ

