Creep, 57, sexually assaulted teenage girl at Fife house party By Jamie McKenzie September 3 2022, 6.00am Alexander Miller appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Fife geologist ranted about white privilege during stand-off with armed police Machete thug's dirty protest at HMP Perth cost taxpayers £3,000 Friday court round-up — Road ban for nightmare neighbour Forfar woman lost job after drunken clash with police and paramedics Neglectful Angus owner banned from keeping pets after injured dog put to sleep Laughing Fife thug throttled woman in life-endangering attack Perth sex fiend caught with missing schoolgirl faces prison Fife rapist who dangled victim from railway bridge is jailed Sex beast arrested in Fife after two years on the run Dundee events firm director faces jail for sex attack on 12-year-old girl in Perthshire More from The Courier Riot police escort man from Dundee flat as street protest escalates Downpours forecast across Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue yellow warning Fife geologist ranted about white privilege during stand-off with armed police Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs Archaeology: Unearthing the lost monastery of Deer Paul Whitelaw: Martin Compston heads home for a Scottish travelogue