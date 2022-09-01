St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have signed Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan.

The 22-year-old hasn’t featured at all for the Dons under Jim Goodwin this season and needs to kick-start his career away from Pittodrie after becoming a regular starter under Derek McInnes.

This isn’t deadline day impulse from Saints boss Callum Davidson as McLennan has been a long-term target.

The versatile attacker’s arrival takes the recruitment total for the McDiarmid Park first team squad in this transfer window up to 11.

𝗦𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗰𝗟𝗲𝗻𝗻𝗮𝗻 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗔𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗲𝗻 Connor moves to McDiarmid Park on a season-long loan deal. The 22-year-old former Scotland under-21 striker can fill a variety of positions in attacking areas Read more 👇#SJFC | @AberdeenFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) September 1, 2022

McLennan said: “It’s great to get this move over the line.

“My aim is to get into the manager’s first team plans as soon as possible and play a part in helping us win as many games as we can.

“I will need to show the manager and the coaching staff what I can do and I will work hard in training every day.

“I know there are some excellent players at St Johnstone and I will need to perform to a high standard to be involved in games.

“But I feel I can make a positive impact and that’s what I want to do.

“Andy Considine has spoken very highly of the set-up at St Johnstone and that the dressing-room has a high level of professionalism and lots of quality.

“They are also a good bunch of lads and I’m looking forward to meeting them and training with them.”