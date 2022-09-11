St Johnstone Opta analysis: The evidence that long ball has been replaced by playing out from the back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone Opta analysis: The evidence that long ball has been replaced by playing out from the back

By Eric Nicolson
September 11 2022, 12.00pm Updated: September 11 2022, 5.21pm
There's been a change of approach at St Johnstone since Andy Considine replaced Jamie McCart.
There's been a change of approach at St Johnstone since Andy Considine replaced Jamie McCart.

Six games into a new Premiership campaign and significant differences are already apparent between the way in which St Johnstone are building their attacks from last season to this.

Courier Sport explores the Opta statistics that back-up the impression the emphasis has changed from the Perth side playing it long to passing their way up the pitch.

The last back three

Nobody needs reminded that the dynamic of St Johnstone as a team, and the back three in particular, changed with the departure of Jason Kerr and Ali McCann.

The former was the most proficient of the centre-backs in stepping into the middle of the park and beyond, while the latter was the most effective central midfielder at taking the ball off those centre-backs and turning defence into attack.

All too often last season the Jamie McCart long (diagonal) ball became the default pass – one of the reasons Saints became a more predictable side to combat than in their double-winning year.

Unsurprisingly, McCart finished top for Saints in Opta’s Final Third Entry category.

Jamie McCart made the most final third entry passes last season.

He played the ball into opposition territory far more regularly than any of his team-mates.

McCart’s average over the course of the season was 12.1 per game, compared to the 10.3 of Dan Cleary (who played the most on the other side of Liam Gordon).

It was interesting to note that the season’s high of any Perth player was 28 by McCart in the 3-0 defeat to Livingston in October.

Jamie McCart made 28 final third entries against Livingston last October.
Jamie McCart made 28 final third entries against Livingston last October.

The habit of centre-halves making more final third entries than midfielders didn’t change over the course of the season but the team did become more adept at securing crucial victories on the back of it.

If you look at their last three league wins, it was a defender who topped the FTEs every time – Livingston (Cleary, 16), Motherwell (Rooney, 15) and Aberdeen (McCart, 12).

New back three, new approach

The drop in FTEs off the boot of the new Saints centre-backs has been marked.

And the change in style from McCart to Andy Considine is particularly noteworthy.

The ex-Aberdeen man’s FTE numbers for the six league matches so far are – Hibs five, Motherwell six, Rangers five, Aberdeen seven, Hearts seven, St Mirren four.

That’s an average of 5.6 per game. Less than half of McCart’s 12.1.

Proof of the right approach

That Saints are trying to play out from the back more than the previous season is plain.

The most important bit though, is – has it worked?

The evidence of the St Mirren match last weekend, in which Callum Davidson’s men produced both their best performance and result of the season, would suggest the answer to that is yes, very much so.

Graham Carey tops the Final Third Entry category.

It is striking that the creative central midfielder that afternoon, Graham Carey, was far out in front in terms of FTEs on 13.

The next outfield player on the list is another ball player – Drey Wright.

And Considine is way down in seventh.

Saints are trying to pass their way up the table this season and it’s a blueprint that already has a significant success to back it up.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Stevie May was delighted to stay at McDiarmid Park.
Stevie May had no interest in swapping St Johnstone for Dundee
3
Stevie May can understand comparisons between Steven MacLean and Nicky Clark.
Steven MacLean was Stevie May's best strike partner and St Johnstone hit man can…
0
Scotland's national stadium, Hampden Park
SPFL postpone weekend fixtures after death of Queen Elizabeth II
1
Nicky and Sandy Clark.
Nicky Clark bitten by St Johnstone bug as youngster, says dad Sandy, who recommended…
0
Andy Considine has started well with St Johnstone.
Andy Considine making strong case as St Johnstone's most important summer signing, says Callum…
0
Mulligan, Mochrie and Montgomery will all get the chance to shine
Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone stars named in Scotland U21 squad as Josh…
0
David Wotherspoon, Murray Davidson and Tony Gallacher.
St Johnstone injury news: Tony Gallacher comeback report, David Wotherspoon return date and Murray…
0
Callum Davidson is near the back as Saints celebrate winning promotion under Paul Sturrock.
Callum Davidson can't send players down coal mine like Paul Sturrock - but St…
0
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson reveals recruitment vision to ensure St Johnstone 'minimise risk'
0
Steven Milne and Stevie May both scored on their St Johnstone debut.
St Johnstone dream debuts: 5 strikers who started like Nicky Clark, including one who…
0

More from The Courier

Riders from the Old Milltimber Farm Livery stood and saluted the coffin as it passed. Picture by Andrew Wilkie.
Queen's cortege: Riders near Peterculter pay tribute on horseback as the Queen's coffin passes
The new King Charles III is officially proclaimed in Perth.
King Charles III: Tayside and Fife marks the proclamation of new monarch
0
Flowers left for the Queen in Ballater. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'She loved this community, we loved her': Ballater says final farewell to Queen
Marilyn Sinclair and Paul Forrest from Forfar at Arbroath's Mortuary Chapel. Pic: Alan Richardson.
Doors Open weekend draws visitors up and down Angus
Here's what happens next as Queen's journey from Balmoral reaches Edinburgh
Richard and Melanie Workman with dog ToTo, and Andrea McLennan with kids Ava, Harriet, and Ella McLennan. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media
Best pictures as thousands line streets of Dundee for Queen's cortege
0