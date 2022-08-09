With a 1 to 11 of Callum Davidson signings, famous St Johnstone team spirit is as good as ever, says Perth boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
With a 1 to 11 of Callum Davidson signings, famous St Johnstone team spirit is as good as ever, says Perth boss

By Eric Nicolson
August 9 2022, 6.00am
Callum Davidson with one of his new signings, Jamie Murphy.
The scale of the St Johnstone squad overhaul in recent times was brought home by Callum Davidson’s starting line-up at Motherwell on Saturday.

It was the first occasion the one to 11 was made up completely by his signings.

Though the changes have been drastic – in the last couple of transfer windows in particular – Davidson believes that Saints’ injury-time weekend victory proved that the renowned McDiarmid Park dressing room spirit is as strong as ever.

“It’s always good to get your first three points of the season so we are up and running,” he said.

“We have a difficult start so it’s important to get the first win on the board.

“The way we did it as well says a lot about the team and the character we have here.

“To lose an equaliser in injury time but then come back to score a winner right before the end speaks volumes about the players.

“There has been a big turnaround in the squad but the spirit is there even though there are so many new players.

“They are still gelling and getting used to each other but there’s that togetherness.”

Davidson added: “The turnaround in players has been massive but that’s what happens when you have been successful.

“So we have had to move the squad on, bring in younger players for the future but also help them out with experience to get the right balance.

“We were obviously disappointed to lose another goal from a set-piece late one – especially as it was another OG.

“But after the Premier Sports Cup games I felt we were conceding too many chances, so it has been nice to tighten up a bit from where we were then.

“It’s about doing that while not taking away from the attacking side.”

A young Frazer Wright

The central defensive blend of a fearless, young loan recruit with two senior pros either side of him has worked as well as Davidson could have hoped for so far – with a goal yet to be conceded by Saints from open play.

“It’s a completely new back three so they are still gelling, although it helps when you have good experience in there,” he said.

Alex Mitchell has come into it alongside Ryan McGowan and Andy Considine and looked every bit the player we thought we were getting.

“He’s like a young Frazer Wright because he just loves defending, he wants to get his head on things and get his body in the way.

“Those are great traits to have as a defender. He’s vocal and he’s fitted in straight away.

“I really like that he’s a talker. Even for such a young lad he’s got confidence in himself to make demands of the players around him.”

Chris Kane

Meanwhile, there has been an “improvement” in Chris Kane’s recovery from knee surgery, Davidson reported.

“The injured ones are making progress,” he said. “They are all getting a bit closer to returning.

“When you go through long-term injuries like Kano has had, you get peaks and troughs and at the moment it’s tough for him.

“It’s hard when you are out for a long time but there has been an improvement for him.

“Hopefully we can get him back on the training pitch as soon as we can.”

