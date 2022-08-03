St Johnstone centre-back Alex Mitchell puts down a marker as Callum Davidson confirms Liam Gordon will be available at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone centre-back Alex Mitchell puts down a marker as Callum Davidson confirms Liam Gordon will be available at Motherwell

By Eric Nicolson
August 3 2022, 6.00am
Alex Mitchell gets to grips with Elie Youan.
In one impressive performance, new St Johnstone loan recruit Alex Mitchell has increased the competition for a centre-half starting spot, according to manager Callum Davidson.

The 20-year-old, who was at the heart of Davidson’s back three with experienced pros Andy Considine and Ryan McGowan either side of him, was arguably Saints’ man of the match in the weekend defeat to Hibs.

From his heading ability to positional sense and organisational contribution, Mitchell took his introduction to top flight Scottish football in his stride.

Captain Liam Gordon is fit again, while James Brown and John Mahon are also options at centre-back.

But Mitchell has joined Considine and McGowan in putting down an early-season marker.

“Alex was excellent at the weekend, especially when you consider he’d only just joined up with us a few days earlier,” said Davidson.

“He hadn’t even trained with Andy Considine and Ryan McGowan as a three before so to come in and perform like that, all credit to him.

“I know what type of player he is.

“If he’s going to make a mistake it will be an honest one and not through a lack of effort.

“Despite being so young, he’s a talker and an organiser – which makes my job as a manager easier because you want as many of them in the team as possible.”

Davidson added: “He’s someone who is very highly thought of with Millwall and did very well on loan to Leyton Orient last season.

“What’s good for me is that it now puts pressure on other players to get into the team.

“I was pleased with how we defended against Hibs and expect us to only get better the more they all play together.”

Wing-backs higher

The defensive display of his team was hard to fault in the Premiership opener but Davidson wants to see more attacking intent at Motherwell on Saturday.

“I thought there were positives from the game but also areas where we can be far better,” he said.

“The spirit and togetherness, especially when we went down to 10 men, was good to see. 

“We can do much better with the ball and I don’t think we got our wing-backs attacking enough.

St Johnstone’s Drey Wright in action against Hibs.

“I brought Drey Wright and Adam Montgomery here to help us because they’re both attack-minded players.

“We need to be better on the ball and get the likes of Jamie Murphy and Graham Carey on the ball in areas where they can hurt teams.

“This weekend we have to start quicker, get into good areas and do the things we know we can be good at.”

As well as Gordon, Ali Crawford will also be back in contention to feature at Fir Park, Davidson confirmed.

Murray Davidson will be suspended, as Courier Sport understands Saints won’t be appealing the controversial red card he received against Hibs.

