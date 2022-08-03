St Johnstone centre-back Alex Mitchell puts down a marker as Callum Davidson confirms Liam Gordon will be available at Motherwell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In one impressive performance, new St Johnstone loan recruit Alex Mitchell has increased the competition for a centre-half starting spot, according to manager Callum Davidson.

The 20-year-old, who was at the heart of Davidson’s back three with experienced pros Andy Considine and Ryan McGowan either side of him, was arguably Saints’ man of the match in the weekend defeat to Hibs.

From his heading ability to positional sense and organisational contribution, Mitchell took his introduction to top flight Scottish football in his stride.

Captain Liam Gordon is fit again, while James Brown and John Mahon are also options at centre-back.

But Mitchell has joined Considine and McGowan in putting down an early-season marker.

“Alex was excellent at the weekend, especially when you consider he’d only just joined up with us a few days earlier,” said Davidson.

“He hadn’t even trained with Andy Considine and Ryan McGowan as a three before so to come in and perform like that, all credit to him.

“I know what type of player he is.

“If he’s going to make a mistake it will be an honest one and not through a lack of effort.

“Despite being so young, he’s a talker and an organiser – which makes my job as a manager easier because you want as many of them in the team as possible.”

Alex Mitchell the main man for me on an afternoon that saw Saints toil as an attacking force before a red that should've been a yellow. Were actually looking comfortable for the point when Hibs scored https://t.co/0rGosySidf — Eric Nicolson (@C_ENicolson) July 30, 2022

Davidson added: “He’s someone who is very highly thought of with Millwall and did very well on loan to Leyton Orient last season.

“What’s good for me is that it now puts pressure on other players to get into the team.

“I was pleased with how we defended against Hibs and expect us to only get better the more they all play together.”

Wing-backs higher

The defensive display of his team was hard to fault in the Premiership opener but Davidson wants to see more attacking intent at Motherwell on Saturday.

“I thought there were positives from the game but also areas where we can be far better,” he said.

“The spirit and togetherness, especially when we went down to 10 men, was good to see.

“We can do much better with the ball and I don’t think we got our wing-backs attacking enough.

“I brought Drey Wright and Adam Montgomery here to help us because they’re both attack-minded players.

“We need to be better on the ball and get the likes of Jamie Murphy and Graham Carey on the ball in areas where they can hurt teams.

“This weekend we have to start quicker, get into good areas and do the things we know we can be good at.”

As well as Gordon, Ali Crawford will also be back in contention to feature at Fir Park, Davidson confirmed.

Murray Davidson will be suspended, as Courier Sport understands Saints won’t be appealing the controversial red card he received against Hibs.