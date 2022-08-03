Champions impress as Turriff Show makes a return to the circuit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Turriff show enjoyed beautiful weather, huge crowds and a Royal visit on the two-day event’s return to the circuit.

Princess Anne arrived just in time to see the supreme of the show being presented in the main ring to the Aberdeen-Angus heifer, Tonley Lady Heather from Mark Wattie, Mains of Tonley, Alford.

The reserve best animal chosen by Helen Goldie of Ayrshire was the three-year-old Highland pony colt, West Lodge McNair from Robin and Karen Stewart, Durris Home Farm, Banchory.

Earlier in the day Mark Wattie took the overall cattle championship with this home-bred heifer which had been reserve overall at the Highland in June and also national show champion at Norfolk and champion at the Great Yorkshire.

She is by Blelack Evermore, a bull originally sold to Ireland for 19,000gns but bought back as an eight-year old by Mark. Her dam is Blelack Lady Heather and her February-born heifer calf is by the new stock bull at Tonley, Duncanziemere Jetstream, bought at Stirling for 12,000gns.

A Charolais cow from Stuart and Neil Barclay, Harestone, Insch, took reserve overall.

Brought out by stockman, Robert Marshall, the six-year-old Harestone Mamma Mia by Maerdy Dublin out of Harestone Brigette was female champion at the Great Yorkshire last year and reserve female champion at the Highland in 2019.

She was also reserve champion at Banchory on Saturday to Harestone Paradise, a two-year-old heifer by Balthayock Minstrel, which was won the Turriff reserve award.

There was a strong show of Highland cattle forward for the national breed show and it was led by the prolific winning heifer, Bryor Rose of Rannoch by Semos of Craicoum brought out by Donald MacNaughton, who only has three cows at Kelty in Fife.

She was outstanding in her section according to judge, Jim McKechnie of France Farm, Gartocharn, and had been champion at Angus, Fife and West Fife earlier this year.

The sheep classes were led by the Charollais champion from Willie and Carol Ingram and their two sons, Gregor and Bruce from Logie Durno, Pitcaple. The gimmer is by Dalby Tualagi, which they bought for 5800gns at Worcester, while her dam bred a tup which sold for 9500gns at Worcester this year.

Reserve interbreed in the sheep came from the unaccredited any other breed class and was a North Country Cheviot three-crop ewe bred by George Milne, Kinaldy, St Andrews and bought by the Brown family as a ewe lamb to join their flock at Hilton of Clush, New Deer.

HIGHLAND – D MacNaughton, Kelty, with the two-year-old heifer, Bryor Rose of Rannoch by Semos of Craicoum, she was champion at Fife, Angus and West Fife. Reserve: Tordarroch Estates, Inverness, with the two-year-old heifer, Alice 22 of Tordarroch by Macrae Charles of Maol, she was reserve interbreed champion at Nairn and champion at Dornoch.

SHORTHORN – Ross and Kirsty Williams, Aboyne, with the five-year-old cow, Dunsyre Iona 31 by Redhill Ferny, she was champion at Echt and New Deer. Reserve: Calum and Ann Clark, Peterhead, with the six-year-old bull, Galla Knight by Kidston Rambo, bought at Stirling for 3800gns, he was champion at Banchory.

ABERDEEN ANGUS – Mark Wattie, Alford, with the three-year-old heifer, Tonley Lady Heather by Blelack Evermore, she was reserve at the Highland, champion at the national show and champion at Great Yorkshire. Reserve: Mark Wattie, with the yearling bull, Tonley King Paco by Tonley Jester Eric, he was bull calf champion at the Black Beauty Bonanza.

CHAROLAIS – Stuart and Neil Barclay, Insch, with the six-year-old cow, Harestone Mamma Mia by Maerdy Dublin, she was reserve champion at Banchory. Reserve: Stuart and Neil Barclay, with the three-year-old heifer, Harestone Paradise by Balthayock Minstrel, she was interbreed champion at Banchory.

SIMMENTAL – Michael Durno, Auchorachan, Ballindalloch, with the six-year-old cow, Auchorachan Letta by Team Fergus, first time shown for three years. Reserve: Michael Durno, with the yearling heifer, Auchorachan Malt by Auchorachan Hercules, being shown for the first time.

LIMOUSIN – Harry and Lynwen Emslie, Mintlaw, with the three-year-old heifer, Breconside Prickles by Gunnerfleet Nato, she was third at the national show at Carlisle. Reserve: James and Sandy Hunter, Huntly, with the yearling bull, Wedderburn Stormzy by Goldies Novelty, being shown for the first time.

BRITISH BLONDE – Alison Watt, Keith, with the six-year-old cow, Strathisla Maxine by Strathisla Hero, she has had a prolific show career. Reserve: Alison Watt, with the nine-year-old cow, Strathisla Joy by Bridge Elmo, she has also had a successful show career.

BRITISH BLUE – James Youngson, Echt, with the two-year-old heifer, Sunnybank Paloma Faith by Empire d’Ochain, bought at Carlisle in May for 4800gns, she was first at Banchory. Reserve: Sarah Balfour, Tomintoul, with the yearling bull, Fodderletter Rigby by Gregmuar Osman, he was reserve champion at Nairn.

ANY OTHER BREED – Lena Mitchell, Auchnagatt, with the seven-year-old Dexter cow, Darachbeg Damson by Cabrich Barish, she was first at Turriff in 2019. Reserve: Lena Mitchell, with the yearling Dexter heifer, Lengarrie Ciara by Burnside Magic Jester, being shown for the first time.

CROSS-BRED BEEF CATTLE – Mark Robertson, Tomintoul, with the YFC winner, a Limousin cross heifer called Black Magic bought at Carlisle for £2600, she was first at Echt and reserve champion at Nairn. Reserve: Blair Duffton, Huntly, with the nine-month-old three-quarter Limousin heifer, Fizz bought from the Fowlie family, she was being shown for the first time.

SUFFOLK – Finn Christie, Inverurie, with a home-bred gimmer by Howgillfoot Sniper, bought for 5500gns at Lanark. Reserve: Craig Paterson, Aberchirder, with a ewe over one shear.

BLUEFACED LEICESTER (crossing type) – James and Sandy Hunter, Huntly, with a one-crop, home-bred ewe by a Blairnavaid sire. Reserve: A and D Cowie, Rothienorman, with an April-born tup lamb by a Glen sire.

TEXEL – W Knox, Fyvie, with a one-crop ewe by Hexel Born to be Wild, she was second at the Highland. Reserve: Robert Cockburn, Errol, with a gimmer by Sportsmans Cannonball, he full brother sold for 4800gns last year.

CHAROLLAIS – Willie and Carol Ingram, Pitcaple, with a gimmer by the 5800gns Dalby Tualagi, she was second at the Royal Welsh. Reserve: Willie and Carol Ingram, with a two-shear tup, Foxhill Va Va Voom by Loanhead Triathlon and bought for 16,000gns at Worcester, he was reserve champion at the Royal Welsh.

BELTEX – Alan Miller, Midmar, with a three-crop ewe, Sinclair’s Daisy by Kingledores Battleaxe, she was champion at Banchory. Reserve: Alan Miller, with a shearling, Lurg Goliath by Woody’s Explosive.

ZWARTBLES – S J Stewart, Keith, with a tup lamb, Janetstown King by Aquila Jumanji, being shown for the first time. Reserve: Kevin and Wendy Anderson, Inverness, with a tup lamb, Cairnhill Kinrara by Donbraid Jay, he was champion at Nairn.

BLUE TEXEL – Deborah Atkinson, Insch, with a gimmer, Derg Foxylady, bought at Carlisle for 3600gns, she was reserve interbreed at Banchory and champion at Fettercairn. Reserve: Stasa Moyse, Skene, with a shearling, Saltire Ferocious by a Corva sire, he was champion at Echt.

ANY OTHER BREED (accredited) – Stuart Hunter, Insch, with a Badgerface gimmer by Cleenagh Biggie. Reserve: Stuart Hunter, with the two-shear Badgerface, Cleenagh Biggie.

ANY OTHER BREED (non-accredited) – W and J Brown, New Deer, with a three-crop North Country Cheviot ewe bought as a lamb from Kinaldy. Reserve: W and J Brown, with a North Country Cheviot gimmer by a Soutra sire.

BLACKFACE – Andrew Leek, Lonmay, with a Darchirla-bred three-crop ewe by a £24,000 Connachan, she was reserve champion at Echt. Reserve: Andrew Leek, with a ewe lamb by a Balrazzie sire, she was second at Fettercairn and New Deer.

RYELAND – Eilidh Garrett, Drumoak, with a gimmer, Reb Sewell bought privately. Reserve: Raymond Aitken, Inverurie, with a shearling, Fetternear Balvenie by Fetternear Yoshie, he was first at New Deer and Banchory.

BLEU DU MAINE – Jonathon Stables, Durham, with a two-crop ewe, Dunelm Serendipity, she was second at the Great Yorkshire and reserve champion at the Highland. Reserve: Jonathon Stables, with a shearling, Dunelm Vortex by Rumwell Jonas.

OXFORD – Kevin Milne, Dunecht, with a five-year-old tup, Monkstone Black Panther bought three years ago, he was champion at Echt. Reserve: Kevin Milne, with a gimmer by Monkstone Black Panther.

SMALL AND HORNED MINORITY BREED – Ian Carnegie, Huntly, with a White Shetland shearling by Readychs Pat, he was champion at Dornoch. Reserve: Neil Robson, Huntly, with a Black Welsh Mountain gimmer.

COMMERCIAL SHEEP – Ronald Wilkie, Westhill, with a three-crop Texel cross Beltex ewe with a pair of Texel lambs at foot. Reserve: W and J Brown, with a native sired single ewe.

GOATS – Agnes Aitken, Stonehaven, with a yearling male dairy goat, Wedgewood Aston by Hanlibill Dumbledore. Reserve: Owen Southwood, Forfar, with a white milker, Neryswood Sylvite by Linnavon Linnaeus.

CLYDESDALES – Jim Greenhill, Forfar, with the two-year-old filly, Tulloes Emily by Arradoul Balvennie, she has won seven championships this year. Reserve: James Ingram, Banchory, with a yearling filly, Lady Joanne by Collessie Highlander.

HIGHLANDS – Robin and Karen Stewart, Banchory with the three-year-old colt, West Lodge Mcnair by Glenmazeran Na Dailach, he was M and M champion at the Spring show. Reserve: Margaret Nash, Turriff, with the two-year-old gelding, Prince William o’Noth by Red Rock Dunain.

SHETLANDS (standard) – E and C Stewart, Aberdeenshire, with a four-year-old stallion, Warrackston Bob by Drum Director. Reserve: John Sleigh, Turriff, with a yearling filly, Wells Iron Maiden by Wells Prelude.

SHETLANDS (miniature) – Lynda Cochrane, Kilwinning, with a six-year-old stallion, Ardanbeag Hamish by Ardanbeag Lomond. Reserve: Andy Thornley, Moray, with a three-year-old, Tiryygelli Trinity by Byways Morgan.