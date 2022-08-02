St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson reveals plans for Bobby Dailly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone hope to sign Bobby Dailly – and then quickly send him out on loan.

The defender – son of former Scotland, West Ham United and Dundee United star, Christian Dailly – has impressed on trial at McDiarmid Park in the last few weeks.

Manager Callum Davidson, who played with Christian at Blackburn Rovers and the national team, gave an update on the 18-year-old’s situation.

After recruiting former IFK Gothenburg teenager William Sandford recently, the Perth club are now set to conclude a deal for another young player they have high hopes for.

“Bobby is one for the future,” said Davidson.

“He has a lot of great attributes but he needs games. He needs to be playing men’s football to help his development.

“So hopefully we will be able to get him tied up and get him out somewhere to start on that path to the first team.

“I’ve had a good chat with him and mapped out where I see things going for him.”