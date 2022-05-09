Ever dreamt of starting your own business? This group is paying Dundonians £300

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ever dreamt of starting your own business? This group is paying Dundonians £300

By Rob McLaren
May 9 2022, 5.58am Updated: May 9 2022, 11.34am
Members of business support group Dundee E3 with some of the business owners they have helped.
Members of business support group Dundee E3 with some of the business owners they have helped.

A new Dundee group is offering young people £300 to have a go at starting a business.

Dundee E3 has 20 grants to give to people aged between 18 and 30.

The Give It A Go programme is for people to test the market with a business idea.

As well as funding, people can also access free digital training and expert 1:1 mentorship.

Edith Adam from Dundee E3 explains: “It’s for people right at the start of their journey who want to give business a go and need a little amount of money to start.

Dundee E3 is helping local artist Neovi Wales
Dundee E3 is helping local artist Neovi Wales and has grants available for young Dundonian entrepreneurs.

“We’ve already assigned eight of the grants. Recipients include a games developer, fashion designer, artists and someone looking to start sewing workshops for children.

“The main criteria is it’s for people at the very start, whose business is not even registered with HMRC. We are still looking for more people to come forward.”

What is Dundee E3?

The project’s aim is to offer free guidance and support to businesses at the heart of local communities.

The goal is to drive skills development, increase business start-up rates and deliver job creation opportunities.

It is being delivered by Elevator, which also runs business accelerator courses and Business Gateway services in Dundee and Perth.

The support can take the form of skills courses – but could also be help with brainstorming or even just giving encouragement.

Dundee E3 is particularly targeting the Lochee and Stobswell areas.

Business enablement manager Kate Clark said: “The team works out of Lochee and Arthurstone Libraries two days a week.

Dundee E3 business enablement manager Kate Clark.
Dundee E3 business enablement manager Kate Clark.

“We can also travel directly to clients anywhere in Dundee in our mobile support van.

“We are engaging directly within the community to supply guidance tailored to the individual.

“There is a focus on ease of access and straightforward advice.

“This can act as a springboard to more in-depth support if and when required.”

Dundee businesses helping young entrepreneurs

Already several Dundee businesses have benefitted from E3 since it launched at the start of the year.

These include 4 Seasons Carpets, goalkeeping coach Calum Brodie, coaching business Get Set Yeti and self-employed artist Neovi Wales.

Kate said some of the existing businesses are now helping the young entrepreneurs coming forward through the grant scheme.

“We’ve had fantastic support from existing business owners who we have been able to team with our clients to offer their own insights.

Dundee E3 supports Calum Brodie with his goalkeeping school.
Dundee E3 supports Calum Brodie with his goalkeeping school.

“The willingness to support these start-ups has been heart-warming.

“We are meeting people who have fantastic business ideas.

“They just need that early support and encouragement to take them to the next level.

“We’re delighted to be playing a part.”

Dundee E3 has funding from UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund.

It gave Elevator £2.8m to work across Aberdeenshire, Dundee, North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire.

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]