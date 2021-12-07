Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment

Get Set Yeti: Dundee mum turns author to inspire growth mindset

By Maria Gran
December 7 2021, 6.24pm
Carol Arnott, founder of Get Set Yeti.
Carol Arnott, founder of Get Set Yeti.

When Carol Arnott wrote her first yeti story she had no plans to turn it into a full-time business.

She worked in family learning for Dundee City Council when she developed a rhyming story for a course for P1 families.

The story about a yeti who couldn’t roar yet was written to teach the families about a growth mindset.

Carol’s colleague thought the story was so good, he encouraged her to create her own growth mindset teaching programme in her own time.

Carol chose the yeti as her mascot as the most important word in a growth mindset is yet.

Carol says: “Lockdown could be a waste of time or it could be productive, so I worked the hardest I ever have to develop Get Set Yeti.

“I was really fortunate to have a year to digitise and develop what I had and to receive funding from Dundee City Council.”

Get Set Yeti stories

Get Set Yeti uses storytelling and character-based learning to provide teaching programmes, books and face-to-face workshops.

It has an online learning portal with lessons, videos and resources for teachers and educators.

So far, Carol has written 24 yeti stories and made three teaching programmes for the online platform.

Carol’s stories follow the yetis Yet and Dot.

“I’ve spent a lot of time working in the community. I’ve seen people not believing in themselves, their potential and their possibilities,” she says.

“So I’ve seen the power of what a growth mindset can do.

“It’s really important for children to be given that tool at the very beginning of their education.

“It levels the playing field in the classroom and helps them understand everyone has different skills and talents.”

Yetis going international

Ahead of Christmas, Carol has written a story about a yeti who helps Santa deliver presents.

Get Set Yeti has also had its very first delivery of yeti toys.

They now take up every spare bit of room in the author’s Broughty Ferry house.

One of Carol’s favourite jobs is going into schools to teach children.

“They look exactly like my characters and they are just perfect.

“We didn’t realise when we ordered them that they’re made by the same manufacturer that does Disney toys.”

Carol is now working on a digital magazine and a Yeti Songs album to be launched around Easter time.

Carol says: “The magazine will make our growth mindset material more accessible to families through comic strips, stories and puzzles.

“Most excitingly, they’re complimented by an album of funky yeti songs written in partnership with my very talented web developer.”

Carol plans to look for premises for her business next year so she can “de-yetify” her house.

With help from Business Gateway, Get Set Yeti is looking at giving its programmes a global reach.

Carol says: “We’re working to get ready for investment to take on ‘Yeti Associates’ across the UK. We have an international strategy under construction too.

“I’ve seen many times over the impact of our yeti programmes in schools on children’s educational resilience and emotional wellbeing.”