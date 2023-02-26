Michael O’Halloran: Leaving St Johnstone for Cove Rangers was a ‘no-brainer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael O’Halloran: Leaving St Johnstone for Cove Rangers was a ‘no-brainer’

By Eric Nicolson
February 26 2023, 9.36am
Michael O'Halloran. Image: SNS.
Michael O'Halloran. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone winger Michael O’Halloran believes leaving McDiarmid Park on loan was “a no-brainer”.

The Perth forward, who won three cup finals with Saints, has almost certainly played his last game for the McDiarmid Park club after joining Cove Rangers for the rest of the season.

At 32, O’Halloran has by no means reached the ‘veteran’ stage of his career yet.

But dropping from a Premiership top six battle to a Championship relegation scrap wasn’t a hard decision for him to make.

“I didn’t even play (with St Johnstone), they were all substitute appearances,” O’Halloran told the Press and Journal after making his Cove debut in a defeat to Morton.

“It was a couple of minutes here and there which is next to nothing.

“So, for me to come and play football again was a no-brainer and I’m looking forward to it.

Michael O’Halloran scores against Rangers in his first spell with the club. Image: SNS.

“As you can see it’s a very competitive league and Morton is a difficult place to come as they are doing well at the minute. I know it’s going to be a challenge.

“When I came here, I was looking around the dressing room and there are boys who have played at the top levels.

“There are good players in there so I think we should avoid relegation and have enough to get away from the position where we find ourselves.”

O’Halloran made eight appearances for Saints this season, the only start being in the League Cup against Elgin City.

His contract runs out in the summer.

