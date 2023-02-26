Michael O’Halloran: Leaving St Johnstone for Cove Rangers was a ‘no-brainer’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone winger Michael O’Halloran believes leaving McDiarmid Park on loan was “a no-brainer”.

The Perth forward, who won three cup finals with Saints, has almost certainly played his last game for the McDiarmid Park club after joining Cove Rangers for the rest of the season.

At 32, O’Halloran has by no means reached the ‘veteran’ stage of his career yet.

But dropping from a Premiership top six battle to a Championship relegation scrap wasn’t a hard decision for him to make.

“I didn’t even play (with St Johnstone), they were all substitute appearances,” O’Halloran told the Press and Journal after making his Cove debut in a defeat to Morton.

“It was a couple of minutes here and there which is next to nothing.

“So, for me to come and play football again was a no-brainer and I’m looking forward to it.

“As you can see it’s a very competitive league and Morton is a difficult place to come as they are doing well at the minute. I know it’s going to be a challenge.

“When I came here, I was looking around the dressing room and there are boys who have played at the top levels.

“There are good players in there so I think we should avoid relegation and have enough to get away from the position where we find ourselves.”

O’Halloran made eight appearances for Saints this season, the only start being in the League Cup against Elgin City.

His contract runs out in the summer.