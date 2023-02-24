St Johnstone send duo on loan to Championship for rest of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone send duo on loan to Championship for rest of season

By Sean Hamilton
February 24 2023, 7.30pm
Ali Crawford (left) and Michael O'Halloran have been sent out on loan by St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ali Crawford (left) and Michael O'Halloran have been sent out on loan by St Johnstone. Image: SNS

St Johnstone have sent Ali Crawford and Michael O’Halloran out on loan for the remainder of the season.

Midfielder Crawford has joined Championship play-off challengers Greenock Morton, while O’Halloran has signed up at Cove Rangers.

Crawford, who penned a two-and-a-half-year deal last January, has made 19 appearances this season and bagged a match-winning double from the bench against Ross County in December.

Pacey attacker O’Halloran, who is in his third spell at McDiarmid Park, has made just four substitute appearances in the top flight.

He joins a Cove side scrapping for survival at the bottom of the Championship.

The duo will join up with their respective sides immediately.

Saints’ midfield has seen huge competition for places this season, with over-provision of players providing manager Callum Davidson with a headache.

The form of new faces Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson has seen the pair cement themselves in the centre of the park, making opportunities for fringe players even more difficult to come by.

Crawford and O’Halloran’s loan departures should afford both players, who have been frustrated by the limited game time on offer, with an opportunity to shake off the rust accrued on the side lines.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice ahead of last week's clash with St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren will run Dundee United the way he wants - whether…
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer
David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon 'frustrated' but fighting for his place
St Johnstone's Charlie Gilmour
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour 'flying' on comeback trail and could play again for…
Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone injury boost - Ryan McGowan on track for shock early comeback
Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson: The StatsBomb analysis that shows how St Johnstone could…
James Brown. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants new deal for Perth squad's Mr Versatile, James…
St Johnstone fans at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson knows home form MUST improve to make top 6
St Johnstone have enjoyed some memorable away days over the last few years. Images: SNS.
6 St Johnstone away day facts as Tannadice win sets up chance of record-breaking…
Stevie May and Remi Matthews after the game. Image: SNS.
Streaky St Johnstone are on the rise again, as Stevie May eyes a strong…

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
5
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Post Thumbnail
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Humza Yousaf secured the backing of every Dundee politician. Image: PA.
Major boost for Humza Yousaf as he secures backing of every Dundee SNP politician
St Andrews Musical Society - Calendar Girls The Musical. Images: SAMS
REVIEW: Calendar Girls - The Musical was a 'joyous' return for St Andrews Musical…
Paul Allan had been out with a foot injury since August. Image: Craig Brown.
Paul Allan praises 'mentor' James McPake after he makes Dunfermline return following foot fracture
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Illicit McDonald's pic and lout in the loft
Kate Forbes gives a thumbs up
MORAG LINDSAY: I don't much like the answers but at least Kate Forbes answered…
Fife Council energy bills revealed
Fife Council's soaring energy bills laid bare as it defends 5% council tax hike
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – SNP leadership contest latest, and we hear from Humza Yousaf's…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird pandemic column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird in isolation during lockdown.. Dundee. . Supplied by Rebecca Baird Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: I can't 'move on' from the pandemic - am I the only…
Lydia Konduah (Phlo) with University of Dundee principal Iain Gillespie. Image: University of Dundee.
Dundee’s newest business stars revealed
New Country Hotel in Perth
Road outside New County Hotel in Perth re-opens weeks after fatal blaze

Editor's Picks

Most Commented