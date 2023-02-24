St Johnstone send duo on loan to Championship for rest of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have sent Ali Crawford and Michael O’Halloran out on loan for the remainder of the season.

Midfielder Crawford has joined Championship play-off challengers Greenock Morton, while O’Halloran has signed up at Cove Rangers.

Crawford, who penned a two-and-a-half-year deal last January, has made 19 appearances this season and bagged a match-winning double from the bench against Ross County in December.

Pacey attacker O’Halloran, who is in his third spell at McDiarmid Park, has made just four substitute appearances in the top flight.

He joins a Cove side scrapping for survival at the bottom of the Championship.

The duo will join up with their respective sides immediately.

Saints’ midfield has seen huge competition for places this season, with over-provision of players providing manager Callum Davidson with a headache.

The form of new faces Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson has seen the pair cement themselves in the centre of the park, making opportunities for fringe players even more difficult to come by.

Crawford and O’Halloran’s loan departures should afford both players, who have been frustrated by the limited game time on offer, with an opportunity to shake off the rust accrued on the side lines.