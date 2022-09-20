To loan or not to loan? That is the question for Callum Davidson over fringe St Johnstone stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

To loan or not to loan? That is the question for Callum Davidson over fringe St Johnstone stars

By Eric Nicolson
September 20 2022, 12.00pm Updated: September 20 2022, 12.55pm
Theo Bair, Michael O'Halloran and John Mahon are all struggling for game-time.
Theo Bair, Michael O'Halloran and John Mahon are all struggling for game-time.

This time last year Callum Davidson was a manager needing to keep an eye on the free agent market.

Recently signed Efe Ambrose had just made an impressive debut in a 1-0 win at Pittodrie.

Viv Solomon-Otabor would be picked up in November and then Jacob Butterfield the following month.

It’s a different story 12 months later.

There are no glaring gaps in the Perth squad.

And Davidson is in the far more enviable position of only having to concern himself with which players to keep and which to farm out.

Courier Sport assesses the outlook for the Saints fringe players and asks the question – to loan or not to loan?

Cammy Ballantyne

No great dilemma here.

Ballantyne needs to be tested at Championship level, after impressing in League One with Montrose over the course of three seasons.

There have been occasions when Davidson has been short of central midfielders but – apart from the League Cup group stage – he hasn’t turned to the 22-year-old.

Ballantyne, who has been with Saints since 2015, is under contract until the summer of 2024.

Charlie Gilmour is getting regular second-tier game time with Cove Rangers and hopefully a club in that division will take his McDiarmid team-mate for the rest of the campaign.

Bobby Dailly, William Sandford and Spencer Moreland

With Alex Ferguson, Liam Parker and Taylor Steven at East Fife, you would expect the trio above to get fixed up with lower-league temporary moves.

Dailly, in particular, looks physically ready for men’s football – probably at League One level.

John Mahon

The heroic performance from Mahon in the second leg of Saints’ play-off against Inverness Caley Thistle feels like a long time ago.

John Mahon after Saints escaped relegation.
John Mahon after Saints escaped relegation.

The Irishman got his big chance to cement a place in the Perth backline in pre-season and then the League Cup but didn’t take it.

Now, with Ryan McGowan, Alex Mitchell, Liam Gordon, Andy Considine and maybe even full-back James Brown ahead of him as far as a central defensive starts are concerned, it is likely to take at least two of the above being unavailable to give Mahon a Premiership opportunity.

Dundee were rumoured to be weighing up a loan offer and if he could find a promotion-chasing Championship club, the former Sligo Rovers man could build up his confidence and be in a better place to stake a claim next summer, when he’ll still have a year left on his Saints contract.

Max Kucheriavyi

The young Ukrainian will be disappointed he hasn’t had more than half-an-hour of league game-time for Saints but Davidson’s recent comments would appear to put to bed any possibility of a third loan for the player who greatly enhanced his reputation at Brechin City and Kelty Hearts.

If Graham Carey’s knee injury isn’t serious and David Wotherspoon’s comeback progresses as everybody hopes, there’s a chance that could change in January because wide forward/creative midfielder is an area of strength in depth at McDiarmid.

Michael O’Halloran

It’s (highly) likely that this will be the three-time cup winner’s last season as a St Johnstone player.

And it’s also likely that O’Halloran will remain a fringe player for the duration of 2022/23.

But Brown is more a full-back than a wing-back and the former Rangers and Bolton Wanderers man is the nearest thing to a like-for-like replacement in the event of Drey Wright, who has started the season superbly, getting injured or being suspended.

As such, Davidson should be selfish and keep hold of O’Halloran despite the fact he is now behind Connor McLennan as pacey impact sub first option.

Theo Bair

This is the trickiest one.

In hindsight, a Championship loan for Bair after he signed for Saints in January would have been advantageous.

The Canadian was barely used in the second half of last season and, despite teasing the prospect of a big breakthrough in the pre-season clash with Cove Rangers, the rough edges remain.

For pure player development, there’s a strong ‘loan him now’ argument.

But if Davidson continues with Nicky Clark and one other up front  – which I think he should – Bair and McLennan are the only two other centre-forwards available at the moment.

As with with O’Halloran, Davidson should put the team’s potential needs first, keep Bair until Chris Kane is fit and, if he hasn’t taken a leap forward, loan him then.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Alex Mitchell and Daniel Phillips have both impressed Ryan McGowan.
St Johnstone star Ryan McGowan hails Alex Mitchell and says Daniel Phillips will learn…
0
Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford in action against Ross County.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford make an impact…
0
Alex Mitchell.
St Johnstone have put down solid foundations, says on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Adam Montgomery and Ross County's Keith Watson battle for the ball.
St Johnstone verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Saints held to…
0
Ryan McGowan is a big fan of Ange Postecoglou and Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson and Ange Postecoglou give players the preparation they're looking for, says St…
0
St Johnstone's Ryan McGowan.
St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan not giving up on Australia World Cup dream
0
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi.
Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge
0
Paddy Buckley in action.
St Johnstone in 1952: The Perth club were in crisis the last time there…
0
Stevie May and Connor McLennan could both be good partners for Nicky Clark.
Callum Davidson has two potentially strong St Johnstone strike partnerships in making
0

More from The Courier

The number plate was left outside Blackness Primary School.
Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school - but leaves number plate…
0
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Martel Maxwell Dundee United fans column Picture shows; Dundee United fans at Ibrox. A. Ibrox. Supplied by SNS/DCT Media Date; 20/09/2022
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel…
0
Beef carcases at ABP in Perth
Perth slaughterhouse greenhouse gas leak is 'second largest' in Europe
A 20mph zone sign.
New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets
0
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith
Major Tayside housebuilder delivers 1,000 homes for the first time
0
Scott McMann found the net for United in the Reserve Cup match
Dundee United senior stars on scoresheet as Tangerines claim last-gasp Reserve Cup win
0