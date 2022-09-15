Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge

By Eric Nicolson
September 15 2022, 10.25pm
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi.
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi.

He doesn’t yet have the Premiership game-time to back it up but Max Kucheriavyi has established himself as a bona fide St Johnstone first team player, according to manager Callum Davidson.

A half-hour run-out against Aberdeen last month is the only top flight action the young Ukrainian has seen so far this season.

However Davidson has no intention of sending the 20-year-old, who starred for Brechin City and Kelty Hearts on loan in 2021/22, out for a third spell away from McDiarmid Park.

And Kucheriavyi has been given a Perth pledge.

“Max has been really unlucky that he has not started a couple of games,” said Davidson.

“In training he has been great and in bounce matches he has been fantastic.

“Once he gets into the team, he will be very hard to take out.

“When he came in two years ago he was just a young lad and miles away from the first team.

“But I see how hard he works.

“He listens and does the right things. I see him as a first team player.”

County counter-attack

Meanwhile, Davidson won’t fall into the trap of thinking Saturday’s opponents Ross County will be less dangerous this season despite losing game-changers Joseph Hungbo and Regan Charles-Cook in the summer.

“Ross County have some really good attacking players in the wide areas,” he said.

“We are in for a game where they will be a threat on the counter-attack.

“We will need to deal with one v one situations over the pitch.

“If we can do that well, hopefully we can exploit them.

“Charles-Cook and Hungbo got a lot of goals for the team last season but you need to have a structure behind to allow them to do that and win games.

“I think Ross County won’t be too different from last season.

“I watched them against Hearts and thought they were fantastic in the first half.

“I keep saying it every week but every game is winnable and every game is lose-able.

“That is how tight the league is.

“We need to make sure we shut the door, don’t give them opportunities to get at us and play at a good tempo.

“When we do that the home fans are fantastic, like they were against St Mirren.”

