Gary Bowyer reveals managing Cillian Sheridan’s ‘world beater’ expectations as Dundee boss shares positive Luke McCowan news

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has revealed he’s had to manage the expectations of returning striker Cillian Sheridan.

The veteran forward has been out of action for nearly a year due to an Achilles injury.

His last first team appearance was the 1-0 away win over St Mirren in October.

Since then, the 33-year-old has worked his way back to fitness and is almost nearing a return to the Dark Blues XI.

He took a major stride forward on his road to recovery earlier this week when he featured in his first competitive game since his injury.

The former Celtic striker was given an hour’s run-out in the Reserve League when Dundee lost out 4-0 to Kilmarnock.

Came through game unscathed

Regardless of the result, for Sheridan, it was all about getting through the game unscathed.

Dundee boss Bowyer was hesitant to give a date for a possible first team return but was delighted to see his player back in competitive action – even if he has to tell him to take it easy.

“That 65 minutes will have given him a hell of a lot of confidence,” Bowyer said. “We are really pleased with how that has gone and there has been no effects after that game.

“It’s still early. We need to keep monitoring on a daily and weekly basis to see how his body is doing every day.

“The practise games that we do in-house are all well and good and we have half a control on that.

“On Tuesday, we had no control and he has come through it.

“At the end of the game I saw him and I was delighted for him.

“I think he was expecting to be a world beater in his first game back. I had to tell him ‘well done’ just for the fact he got through that.”

Injury updates

Bowyer also revealed some other positive news with Luke McCowan back in some light training.

The 24-year-old limped off after half an hour against Ayr last month and hasn’t featured since.

His ankle problem appears to be clearing up but may still be a week or two away.

“Luke McCowan was back out on the grass, with Shaun Byrne,” Bowyer said. “That’s good from those two.

“Luke too soon for Friday, he’s still at the early stages of jogging.

“The only one still struggling a bit is Alex (Jakubiak).”