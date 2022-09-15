Gary Bowyer reveals managing Cillian Sheridan’s ‘world beater’ expectations as Dundee boss shares positive Luke McCowan news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Gary Bowyer reveals managing Cillian Sheridan’s ‘world beater’ expectations as Dundee boss shares positive Luke McCowan news

By Scott Lorimer
September 15 2022, 10.30pm
Cillian Sheridan is nearing a return to first team action.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has revealed he’s had to manage the expectations of returning striker Cillian Sheridan.

The veteran forward has been out of action for nearly a year due to an Achilles injury.

His last first team appearance was the 1-0 away win over St Mirren in October.

Since then, the 33-year-old has worked his way back to fitness and is almost nearing a return to the Dark Blues XI.

Cillian Sheridan suffered an Achilles injury at St Mirren last season
He took a major stride forward on his road to recovery earlier this week when he featured in his first competitive game since his injury.

The former Celtic striker was given an hour’s run-out in the Reserve League when Dundee lost out 4-0 to Kilmarnock.

Came through game unscathed

Regardless of the result, for Sheridan, it was all about getting through the game unscathed.

Dundee boss Bowyer was hesitant to give a date for a possible first team return but was delighted to see his player back in competitive action – even if he has to tell him to take it easy.

“That 65 minutes will have given him a hell of a lot of confidence,” Bowyer said. “We are really pleased with how that has gone and there has been no effects after that game.

“It’s still early. We need to keep monitoring on a daily and weekly basis to see how his body is doing every day.

“The practise games that we do in-house are all well and good and we have half a control on that.

Sheridan is nearing a return to action.
“On Tuesday, we had no control and he has come through it.

“At the end of the game I saw him and I was delighted for him.

“I think he was expecting to be a world beater in his first game back. I had to tell him ‘well done’ just for the fact he got through that.”

Injury updates

Bowyer also revealed some other positive news with Luke McCowan back in some light training.

The 24-year-old limped off after half an hour against Ayr last month and hasn’t featured since.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
His ankle problem appears to be clearing up but may still be a week or two away.

“Luke McCowan was back out on the grass, with Shaun Byrne,” Bowyer said. “That’s good from those two.

“Luke too soon for Friday, he’s still at the early stages of jogging.

“The only one still struggling a bit is Alex (Jakubiak).”

